Bluesky appears to be having issues on Wednesday, 16 April, with users reportedly encountering persistent error messages and non-loading feeds. The service disruption appears to be server-related and is affecting large portions of the platform for users across the US, UK and Europe.

Users who tried to access Bluesky ended up getting error messages such as 'Failed to load feeds,' 'Unable to connect', or 'Failed to fetch.' There was also one message that told users to check their internet connection. However, even those with good connections failed to see the 'Explore/Discover' tab load properly, meaning the main problem is really with the microblogging site.

As of this writing, Bluesky has not issued an official statement on the outage. Once addressed, there is a chance that the site may be up later in the day, though no specific timeline is expected.

With Bluesky down, users who made it a habit to log on daily are understandably upset. Some shared photos on X of the messages they got when they logged on to the platform.

I don't know, but I haven't been able to get into Bluesky for a while 🥲, I think it might be down pic.twitter.com/i0CglhoSvH — Syarif Hidayat (@Kuroneko_Verniy) April 16, 2026

'The pages were drawing a blank for me this morning and all of the search results don't seem to be there,' a Bluesky user told LBC. 'It's a shame as I was hoping to log in on my way to work.'

According to Downdetector, Bluesky had been down since 2:39 a.m. EDT.

User reports indicate problems with Bluesky since 2:39 AM EDT.

How is it affecting you? #BlueskyDownhttps://t.co/Z4RqqQBF72 — Downdetector (@downdetector) April 16, 2026

Growing User Base Raises Stability Concerns

Launched in February 2024, the number of users shifting to Bluesky has skyrocketed in numbers. As of March 2026, the microblogging site has reportedly amassed roughly 43 million users.

Read more Is X Down? Video Link Copy Feature is Gone and Users Are Outraged – Here's What We Know Is X Down? Video Link Copy Feature is Gone and Users Are Outraged – Here's What We Know

Bluesky was seen as an alternative to Twitter. Most did so after Elon Musk took over and renamed it to X. Ironically, most of the complaints were aired by Bluesky users on X, as can be seen from the embedded posts earlier.

With the trouble blamed on the server side, Bluesky may need to do some upgrades soon. This was not the first instance of the open network going down. In fact, it also suffered an outage about 10 days ago.

Recurring Outages Highlight Infrastructure Challenges

The social media platform founded by Jack Dorsey also experienced an outage on 6 April. More than 1,800 people reported the issue and aired their frustrations on X, Forbes reported.

The problem then started at around 10:15 a.m. ET The issue was resolved by 12:30 p.m. ET It remains to be seen if Bluesky can resolve the current issue in that time frame.

According to Bluesky, the disruption was caused by an upstream provider issue.

'This incident is tied to an upstream provider issue, and we are working to restore full service as soon as possible,' according to a Bluesky status update on Thursday.

With its current architecture, Bluesky relies on several servers and personal data servers. While that appears sufficient, the recurring outages suggest otherwise. It shows that the social media platform still has a lot to work on, with vulnerabilities slowly showing.

At some point Bluesky is expected to resort to that. But for now, they are likely to resort to other measures, particularly during its peak hours.