Grand Theft Auto 6 is still months away and the various leaks tied to the game have understandably left most antsy. That is hardly going to change any time soon, and gamers are likely to get more excited if this leaked court document authentically refers to GTA 6.

Some court documents found their way over on Reddit. They were part of a case involving former Rockstar developers who were dismissed for holding discussions on Discord that tackled sensitive details about an unnamed game.

The document hinted that there will be, at minimum, 32-player lobbies, suggesting that the game will accommodate higher capacities once it officially comes out. It was mentioned as well that 32 was the specific number of online players planned for the service.

However, it is also best to note that the title of the game did not specifically mention GTA 6. As ZeldaIsMyChildhood pointed out:

'At least as of a week ago when this case was heard, this was the number of players for some unnamed online component of some unnamed unreleased Rockstar game,' he said. 'It doesn't mean it's relevant to GTA 6 or that this is the player count for GTA 6 Online Free Roam, it could be for another game or another online mode,' he added.

However, he did point out that due the sensitivity of the case, that chances of the game being tackled as GTA 6 is highly probable.

Chaos Beckons For GTA 6

Assuming that these references were actually pertaining to Grand Theft Auto 6, it hints at potential chaos once the game comes out. In previous leaks, it was suggested that the GTA 6 map will be roughly 2.5 times bigger than the GTA 5 map.

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As mentioned in a previous post, GTA 6's world is expected to be expansive. It will draw inspiration from Florida, a map projected to be larger and more detailed than any previous GTA installment, showcasing beaches, swamps, and bustling urban centres.

Beyond that, there are also updates and expansions planned. GTA 6 gamers could see the addition of new cities and map expansions, opening endless possibilities for players once the game is officially launched.

GTA 6 Players Will Get Their Money's Worth

With most of the GTA 6 rumours out in the open, the bar is set higher for game developers. Some are hoping that Rockstar Games does come out with a high-quality game – both logistically and graphically.

As far as graphics, there was already a glimpse of things to come. This involves a next-gen procedural breakable glass system for vehicles and props.

Considering the system used on GTA 5 was already impressive, it is only natural for gamers to expect GTA 6 to feature something better. A glimpse of things to come was spotted on one of the game developer's LinkedIn accounts, allegedly showcasing the next-generation procedural breakable glass system for vehicles and props.

That same system has already impressed a lot of gamers on GTA 5. Hence, it is only natural that most will be anticipating something better for the next installment.

GTA 6 is projected to be released on 19 November 2026. This latest leak adds dozens of other claims. The following months should see more rumours about GTA 6, something that will drive up the Grand Theft Auto 6 hype even more.