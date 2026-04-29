Considering it has been roughly 22 years since the initial release of Grand Theft Auto V, it is understandable that there are huge expectations for Grand Theft Auto VI. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick is aware of this and knows that it will be up to them to make GTA 6 a resounding success.

However, Zelnick admits that measuring the success of GTA 6 will depend on several factors. Gameplay, audience reception, and sales will be key driving factors. With that, he admits that he feels a bit terrified about how to measure the success of GTA 6.

Prioritising Customer Experience Over Pressure of Expectations

But as far as he is concerned, Zelnick is more focused on making sure that gamers get their money's worth and have a fantastic experience rather than worrying about the game's success.

'What we think about is making the most spectacular piece of entertainment on Earth, in history – and it's a pretty daunting challenge. If we do that, and if we're of service to our customers, then the upside will take care of itself,' Zelnick said via IGN.

Zelnick does have a point. If the reception and feedback for Grand Theft Auto 6 are good, then that clearly indicates that their efforts were not in vain. However, there is another caveat to the matter – how much will GTA 6 cost?

Pricing Speculation Intensifies as Fans Debate Value

Last month, the potential price of GTA 6 was covered, with Zelnick hardly providing a definite price range. In an appearance on The Game Business, the Take-Two top brass spoke about interstitial advertising in the game, stating that it would be unfair for someone paying between $70 (£52) and $80 (£60) to play the game.

Read more Grand Theft Auto 6 Release Locked In as Take-Two Confirms November Date and Physical Copies Grand Theft Auto 6 Release Locked In as Take-Two Confirms November Date and Physical Copies

Those numbers he dropped led to fan speculation that GTA 6 would likely cost roughly $80 (£60).

About a month later, Zelnick was asked the same question again. His response hardly changed, as he stressed offering GTA 6 at a reasonable price for those who purchase it.

'Consumers pay for the value that you bring to them, and our job is to charge way way way less of the value delivery,' Zelnick said at iicon. 'How you feel about something you buy is the intersection of the thing itself and what you pay for. Consumers need to feel like the thing itself is amazing and the price they were charged was fair for what they got.'

Physical Release Plans Reassure Fans Ahead of Launch

Grand Theft Auto 6 is set to launch on 19 November 2026, with versions for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Zelnick had already responded to rumours of GTA 6 being released only digitally, giving a simple four-word response: 'That's not the plan.'

This apparently stemmed from allegations that the physical copy of GTA 6 could be delayed until 2027 or by a few weeks. But with Zelnick's response, it seems the GTA 6 release date will remain as scheduled, and gamers will be able to get their hands on the long-awaited action-adventure sequel that has been rumoured for the past couple of years.

NEW (again): Strauss Zelnick also joked that “a lot of people will be calling in sick on November 19th” during today’s iicon executive panel.



He’s definitely not wrong. The world isn’t ready for GTA 6’s launch. Rockstar gonna cause an employee shortage LMAO pic.twitter.com/1Tljw66Yjk — GameRoll (@GameRoll_) April 29, 2026

After setting the official release date, 19 November, fans are holding their breath. Most have taken note of Zelnick's remarks, hoping and praying that no setbacks arise. If a delay happens, it would be detrimental – proof that there are a lot of GTA players out there eager to see and play Grand Theft Auto 6.