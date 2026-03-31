On 1st June, the Seattle-based social gaming firm Rec Room will pull the plug on its platform, a move that casts doubt on what lies ahead for its staff and the company, which was once worth $3.5 billion (£2.65 billion).

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The firm shared the news on Monday afternoon, admitting it had reached a dead end in its search for a profitable business model, even after attracting more than 150 million players throughout its 10-year run.

In a public update announcing the news, the firm admitted that, despite such high demand, it had never truly cracked the code to make Rec Room a financially viable venture. It explained that the money coming in simply could not keep up with the mounting expenses. The statement avoided any mention of what will happen to Rec Room Inc. as a company or if there are plans to sell off its tech and assets.

Silent Deals and Immediate Restrictions

A Rec Room investor, who asked to remain unnamed, suggested that a deal linked to the closure is currently in the works but hasn't been shared publicly yet. This follows PitchBook's previous identification of the firm as a prime candidate for a buyout. It has been over four years since the business last secured any fresh investment, which likely added to the pressure.

The digital world will effectively vanish at midday Pacific on 1st June. Effective immediately, the gates have been shut to new members, friend requests, and 'Rec Room Plus' sign-ups, while creators are now barred from putting out any more paid work. Those looking to buy tokens have until 1st May to do so, with creator earnings turned off on 18th May before a final set of payments is settled on the day the servers close.

Shock and disbelief quickly spread through the community Discord, where many 'Rec Room' players scrambled for answers after the news broke. Some users desperately suggested the update might just be an ill-timed April Fool's prank, but unfortunately, the reality of the situation seems far more permanent.

@recroom is going offline in two months.

No, this is not an early April Fools joke, this is actually real.



You'll have time to archive your photos and some of your in-game work. Please do it now as soon as these tools are available.https://t.co/lp0YQKud3Y pic.twitter.com/u1MzJtWQq0 — DragonRatTiger / リュウコ (@DragonRatTiger) March 30, 2026

'We spent a long time trying to find a way to make the numbers work. But with the recent shift in the VR market, along with broader headwinds in gaming, the path to profitability has gotten tough enough that we've made the difficult decision to shut things down,' the post said.

The firm explained that moving forward now allows for a more managed closure, ensuring they can exit the market with care and look after the individuals who helped grow the platform from the ground up.

From Start-Up Success to Unicorn Status

Nick Fajt, Cameron Brown, and a small team of partners launched the venture, Against Gravity, back in 2016. From its base in Seattle, the start-up developed a digital space that allowed people to build and swap games or virtual items across almost any device, from mobile phones and consoles to high-end VR gear.

Free social VR experience Rec Room is coming to PS VR! Open beta kicks off Nov. 21: https://t.co/H0cj1Z1jSM pic.twitter.com/iB42WB82hr — PlayStation (@PlayStation) November 9, 2017

A string of heavyweights, including Sequoia Capital and Madrona Venture Group, poured $294 million (£222.53 million) into the venture across half a dozen funding cycles. By December 2021, a Series F round had pushed the start-up's valuation to a staggering $3.5 billion (£2.65 billion), cementing its place as one of the most significant 'unicorns' to emerge from the Seattle tech scene.

The platform's audience skyrocketed during the pandemic, as people turned to digital spaces to stay connected, eventually reaching 100 million total players. However, as the wider gaming industry cooled off in the following years, the firm's grand plans simply outpaced its bank balance.

The High Cost of Innovation and Thin Margins

In March 2025, the business reduced its headcount by 16% before cutting almost half of the remaining team just five months later. These successive rounds of redundancies saw 141 roles vanish, leaving a skeleton crew of just over 100 staff from a workforce of around 310.

Fajt previously admitted that the firm had to stand on its own two feet as the days of relying on fresh investment were over, though he initially suggested they had enough cash to last until 2029. He noted that their previous trajectory would have emptied bank reserves in two years, leaving no choice but to terminate all staff.

The business staked its future on the idea that anyone should be able to build games from any device. To support this, it launched tools like 'Maker AI' and a virtual assistant named 'Roomie', but the expensive reality of running these features per person eventually outstripped what the firm was bringing in from memberships.

By last September, the money generated from player-made games was climbing by roughly 70% each year, with the community of builders collectively taking home over $1 million (£0.76 million) in a three-month window for the first time.

Public updates show Rec Room's thin margins: the firm keeps just 30% of user-generated sales compared to 70% from in-house content.