Epic Games has moved to calm a growing Fortnite backlash by confirming refunds for d4vd cosmetics after the singer was charged with first-degree murder in the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

The controversy erupted after players began calling for D4vd‑related Fortnite items to be removed from their lockers. According to Vice reporting, Epic Games is refunding d4vd cosmetic items, including the 'Feel It' emote and Jam Tracks, following online reports and community pressure. The company's response comes days after it was revealed that David Burke, the 21-year-old musician known professionally as d4vd, pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other charges connected to Celeste's death. Prosecutors allege her remains were found in the trunk of a Tesla registered to him, while his attorney has said the evidence will show he did not kill her.



Fortnite confirms it is issuing refunds to players who purchased D4vd cosmetics on Fortnite pic.twitter.com/YPq7nYkGTx — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) April 26, 2026

Epic Games Confirms d4vd Fortnite Items Refunds

Epic responded through the Fortnite Status account, saying it had heard players' concerns and would roll out changes over time. The first confirmed move is a self-service refund option, expected to become available on Tuesday, 28 April.

The Fortnite Status statement said: 'We hear the concerns. We have a bunch of changes we're rolling out over time.' It added that anyone who purchased the affected items would be able to get an immediate self-service refund, while players could already contact support to request refunds for d4vd cosmetics.

Refundable d4vd items include the 'Feel It' emote, 'What Are You Waiting For' Jam Track, and 'Locked & Loaded' Jam Track. Each was listed at 500 V‑Bucks, with the emote released in 2024 and the Jam Tracks added in later Fortnite chapters.

We hear the concerns. We have a bunch of changes we’re rolling out over time. The first one will be available on Tuesday April 28th, when anyone who purchased one of these items will be able to get an immediate self-service refund. And, right now, players who request refunds for… — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) April 26, 2026

Why Players Wanted the Cosmetics Removed

The backlash intensified because Fortnite is a youth-heavy platform where artist collaborations often remain visible long after real-world controversies emerge. For many players, keeping d4vd cosmetics in their lockers became uncomfortable once the criminal charges were made public.

Burke faces counts including first-degree murder, sexual acts with a minor and mutilation of remains, and he remains in custody without bail after pleading not guilty. Celeste's death was ruled a homicide caused by multiple penetrating injuries, according to the Los Angeles County medical examiner's office. The same report noted that Burke's attorneys maintain he did not cause her death and say they will defend his innocence.

Are d4vd Fortnite Cosmetics Being Removed Entirely?

At present, Epic Games has confirmed refunds but not a full removal of all d4vd‑related content from Fortnite. A Dexerto article noted that the company has not yet said whether the items will be disabled, removed from lockers or kept out of future Item Shop rotations.

That distinction matters. A refund lets players distance their accounts from the collaboration and recover V-Bucks, but it does not automatically mean Epic has erased the items from the game's wider catalogue. The company's wording suggests more changes may follow, but the confirmed action for now is the d4vd Fortnite items refund system.

How Players Can Request a Refund

Players who bought d4vd Fortnite cosmetics can wait for the self-service refund option or contact Epic Games player support. Vice reported that users seeking a refund before the wider rollout may go through Epic support, explain the request and identify the specific D4vd items they want removed from their account.

The process is especially relevant for players who purchased individual cosmetics rather than bundles. Vice noted that some users obtained d4vd items through a locker bundle, but the refund status of mixed bundles may be more complicated because they included cosmetics not directly tied to the singer.

Read more Streaming Giants Urged to Remove D4vd Music Catalogue Over Celeste Rivas Murder and Possession of CSAM Streaming Giants Urged to Remove D4vd Music Catalogue Over Celeste Rivas Murder and Possession of CSAM

A Wider Test for Fortnite Collaborations

The d4vd controversy shows the risks attached to celebrity-linked in-game content. Fortnite has built part of its cultural power through music, film, sports and influencer collaborations. Those partnerships can boost engagement, but they can also create reputational problems when a featured figure becomes linked to serious allegations.

Epic's refund response appears designed to give players control without immediately making broader public claims about the collaboration's future. It also gives the company room to act while the criminal case proceeds.

For now, the clearest answer is this: Fortnite is issuing d4vd items refunds, Epic has acknowledged the backlash, and players who no longer want the cosmetics will soon have a direct self-service option. The criminal case, meanwhile, remains unresolved, with Burke pleading not guilty and prosecutors continuing to pursue the charges.