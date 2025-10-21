Donald Trump supporters are celebrating his latest feat while his critics throw shade and question the most recent accolade he just received. Trump was honoured with the Architect of Peace Award from the Richard Nixon Foundation on Tuesday.

However, the award sparked another round of discussion among his fans and critics. The former are convinced the US President deserves it, while the latter don't think it means that much after it was given to the businessman-turned-politician.

Donald Trump's Architect Of Peace Award Is 'Historic'

​Trump is the first sitting U.S. president to receive the Architect of Peace Award from the Richard Nixon Foundation. The recognition is given to those who share Nixon's goal of promoting peace globally.

​Sources confirmed to CBS News that Nixon's daughter, Tricia Nixon Cox, presented the award during a ceremony at the White House on Tuesday, 21 October. She was joined by former national security adviser Robert O'Brien and US acting archivist Jim Byron.

​Trump supporters rejoice and celebrate the POTUS' recent achievement. One fan was even emotional, calling it 'historic.'

​'I'm in tears. Donald Trump just became the first sitting president to receive the Nixon Foundation's Architect of Peace Award. This is truly historic,' one wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Right Scope, a fan-run political commentary account on X, shares the same thought about Trump's award. 'Such a HISTORIC moment,' its post read.

Although Trump is the first sitting president to receive the award, several U.S. presidents received the same recognition before him.

Gerald Ford, the 38th US President serving from 1974 to 1977, was awarded the same honour in 1998. George H. W. Bush, the 41st US President (1989-1993), and George W. Bush, the 43rd US President (2001-2009), also received the Richard Nixon Foundation's Architect of Peace Award in 2000 and 2024, respectively.

Donald Trump Supporters Believe He Deserves The Award

Those who support the POTUS have no doubt that he is the right fit for the award, despite some questioning his fight for peace.

Benny Johnson, an American conservative political commentator and YouTuber, commented on the news. 'No one more deserving,' he wrote on X. Another said it was 'Well deserved.'

TexiMerican shared the same sentiment. For him, Trump deserved the recognition because he has 'ended more wars than anyone in history.'

Several others congratulated Trump, and they wished him well. 'Congrats to Mr. President, sir,' another commented.

BREAKING: President Trump has been awarded the Richard Nixon Foundation’s Architect of Peace Award.



No one more deserving.



📸: @MargoMartin47 pic.twitter.com/lKfI9gTlvQ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 21, 2025

Trump Critics Question His Peace Award

Not everyone is on board with the decision to grant the Architect of Peace Award to the current US president. Some questioned Trump's approach to global peace because they find his diplomatic style confrontational, especially because it usually involves public insults toward leaders and international institutions.

Also, his decision to kill Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in 2020 put the US at odds with Iran. He also withdrew the US from several major international accords that promote stability and peace, including the Paris Climate Agreement, the Iran Nuclear Deal, and the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty.

Many called the decision to honour Trump the Architect of Peace Award 'ironic.' Several others said he didn't deserve i,t and some took it further by questioning and mocking the move.

'Wow, I didn't know peace was built on lies and corruption. Interesting choice, to say the least,' one wrote. Another said it only proves that anything can happen and that 'even history trolling itself.'

'Ironic that he gets the award based on the one president that fled an impeachment for illegal acts,' a different critic wrote on Reddit.

Giving Donald Trump an “Architect of Peace” award is deeply ironic — his presidency was marked by division, international tension, and the erosion of diplomatic trust. Honoring him for peace undermines the credibility of the award itself and turns it into a political stunt rather… — تركمان سوريا (@SyrTurkmenSyr) October 21, 2025

Some others didn't take Trump's most recent award seriously. According to another Reddit user, 'we can add another award that doesn't mean anything anymore.'

What can you say about Trump receiving the Richard Nixon Foundation's Architect of Peace Award? Stay tuned for more news and updates about Trump.