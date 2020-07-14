2018 World Cup-winning striker Antoine Griezmann's debut season at Camp Nou has not gone according to expectations. He has been tested often and it seems that the 29-year-old has yet to fully adjust to FC Barcelona's playing style. So far, he has played 46 matches for the Catalans where he scored only 15 goals.

Barca coach Quique Setien would have certainly wanted some more from the 29-year-old's feet. Although Griezmann's struggles during the 2019-20 season might have been a concern for Setien, French national team coach Didier Deschamps still has high hopes for him.

The summer of 2019 saw the world champion footballer move to Barcelona from Atletico Madrid. Before moving to Camp Nou, the Frenchman had already enjoyed noticeable success with both Atletico and Real Sociedad. Hence, it was expected that he will flourish even more alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

However, as the 2019-20 La Liga season approaches the end, Messi still proves to be the main force behind the Catalans' attack. Although Griezmann has shown his potential on several occasions, he has yet to establish his presence.

Deschamps believes that Griezmann's quality is "inarguable." He also believes that the Frenchman is a proven performer at the highest level and he will soon come back to his best form.

According to Goal, Deschamp said in an interview, "His situation does not worry me. I have no doubt over his abilities. They are inarguable. All players have a period in the first year at a new club where things are maybe a bit more difficult. He has the mentality to deal with it."

Although concerns were initially raised about Griezmann's relationship with Messi, their on-field chemistry isn't questionable at all. They seem to be enjoying their time together.

Meanwhile, fresh reports claim that the Frenchman has suffered a thigh injury that could force him to stay out of action for at least the remaining part of this La Liga season.

Barcelona has only two games left in the campaign, and they are already four points behind league leaders Real Madrid. It is very likely that the Blaugrana might not be able to defend their Spanish title this year. They have 79 points in 36 games, while Los Blancos have 83 points.

To win La Liga, Barca should not only win both their remaining matches, but must also hope for Real to lose their games. At this point, Real Madrid is looking unstoppable. There's a massive probability that the trophy will travel to the Santiago Bernabeu.