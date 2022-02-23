Barcelona may be looking at marquee signings in the summer, but they are scouring the free agent market owing to their ongoing financial crisis. The Catalan club has identified Paulo Dybala as a potential target, with the Juventus forward's contract expiring in June.

The Serie A giants are keen to retain the Argentine's services beyond the summer, and have been negotiating a new deal for a number of months. The two parties are yet to reach an agreement, which has alerted a number of clubs from across Europe.

Barcelona have been long-term admirers of Dybala and even tried signing him three seasons ago, but the player declined the opportunity. The Argentina international is on their radar once again as they look to bolster their frontline despite signing Ferran Torres, Adama Traore and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during the January transfer window.

According to Sport, Barcelona are looking at Dybala to fill the void that will be left by the departure of Ousmane Dembele, and the Argentine is said to be willing to make the move. The French wide forward has rejected the chance to sign a new contract with the Catalan giants and will leave on a free transfer when his contract expires in the summer.

Coincidentally, there is a possibility that Dembele could fill the void left by Dybala at Juventus. The Serie A club are among his top admirers and have made contact with his representatives over a move in the summer along with clubs from the English Premier League.

Dybala, however, is not Barcelona's top priority as they are keen to first sign a top quality number nine and a centre-back before looking at other areas of the pitch. Moreover, Dybala has much more lucrative offers from clubs in England, with the report claiming that the most concrete offer is from Tottenham Hotspur.