Barcelona are keen to sign a prolific centre-forward in the summer and after seeing Erling Haaland join Manchester City, they have trained their eyes on Robert Lewandowski. The Bayern Munich hitman has just one year remaining on his current deal, and is open to the idea of embracing a new challenge.

The German Bundesliga champions have no intention of letting their top scorer leave, but have failed to impress Lewandowski with their latest offer. The contract standoff between the club and its talismanic forward has put a number of top clubs across Europe on alert.

According to Spanish media outlet Sport, Lewandowski is not impressed with Bayern's tactics and is ready to force a move out of the Allianz Arena this summer. The 33-year-old is said to be open to moving to the Camp Nou to embark on a new journey in La Liga.

The Poland international reportedly does not feel valued at Bayern and is looking for a way out. Moreover, Lewandowski was not impressed with his current employers pursuing a move for Haaland despite having Europe's top marksman at their disposal.

The former Borussia Dortmund striker has now informed his agent Pini Zahavi to engineer a move away from the Bundesliga. Bayern have no intention of letting him leave, but if he refuses their contract extension, their hand could be forced owing to Lewandowski having just one year on his current deal.

Lewandowski, who has scored 49 goals in 45 appearances thus far this campaign, will not come at a bargain price. The Bundesliga giants are expected to demand a hefty fee to allow the league's top scorer to leave at the end of the current campaign.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta was bullish about his team's chances of landing Lewandowski earlier in the year. However, the Catalan club's ongoing financial difficulties could see them struggle to match Bayern's demands and offer the Polish forward a lucrative deal.

If Lewandowski does become available this summer, there is likely to be a queue of top European clubs willing to sign him. The Poland international currently earns around €15 million per season apart from bonuses, which should be easily be affordable for the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.