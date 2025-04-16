As US President Donald Trump ramps up global tariff battles, American tourists are bracing for colder receptions abroad. Once known as some of the world's most frequent travellers, Americans are now reconsidering overseas holidays, fearing awkward encounters—or worse—due to growing anti-American sentiment linked to their president's economic policies.

According to aviation analytics firm Cirium, scheduled flights from the US to Europe this summer have dropped by 12.6% compared to last year. Meanwhile, travel forums and social media platforms are full of Americans wondering whether it's still safe—or enjoyable—to visit historically friendly destinations like Europe, Canada and Mexico.

Tariffs, Trade Wars and Tension

Trump's second term has reignited the same aggressive trade policies seen during his first presidency. In 2017, he accused foreign nations of 'ripping off' the US and imposed tariffs on steel, aluminium, solar panels and washing machines, sparking backlash from key trade partners. His escalating trade war with China later saw tariffs rise to 125% on Chinese imports, prompting retaliatory tariffs of 84% on American goods.

The result? YouGov reports a significant decline in favourable views of the US across Europe, with support dropping by between 6 and 28 percentage points. Many now view American tourists with suspicion or frustration.

Travel expert Rick Steves shared in a recent blog post: 'As Donald Trump reshapes the USA's role in the world, are we still welcome abroad? I've been asked this question many times in recent weeks. My short answer: Yes, I really think so. But be prepared for some interesting conversations.' He cheekily added, 'Maybe leave the red MAGA cap at home.'

'We Wanted to Blend In'

For many Americans, those conversations are already happening. Californian skier Jen Donahue recounted her awkward encounter on a gondola in Whistler, British Columbia. A Canadian woman confronted her over US tariffs, telling her to 'buy Canadian' while visiting. Before they parted ways, the woman recommended a difficult ski run. 'We were like, "Do you think she did that on purpose?"' Donahue joked. Her husband wore a sweatshirt with a Canadian flag every day of the trip. 'We wanted to blend in,' she said.

Elizabeth Van Horne, an English teacher from Colorado living in France, said conversations about Trump are unavoidable once people realise she's American. 'The vibe I've been getting is pity,' she said. Her French students, once eager to visit the US, are now eyeing the UK, Canada or Australia instead.

Another traveller, Carol Harms from Seattle, now avoids political discussions on her trips. 'On a personal level, I am ashamed,' she wrote. On a cruise in South Africa, fellow passengers avoided a vocal Trump supporter. 'People were polite, but far less cheerful,' she said.

Dual Citizens and Travel Anxiety

Leila Bulling Towne, a California-based executive coach, plans to travel with both her American and Irish passports this summer. 'I never imagined I'd be so worried about my reception as an American,' she said. 'I'm not bringing the usual pride that I have as an American.'

Even inbound travel to the US is taking a hit. Canadian carriers like Air Canada and WestJet have scaled back flights to the US, and bookings from Europe have also dropped. Stricter border security and political tensions are turning some foreign travellers away.

Meanwhile, Americans abroad are finding that politics now travels with them. As Donahue put it, 'Everybody else almost felt sorry for us. It's embarrassing.'

The global travel landscape is shifting, not because of flight prices or economic uncertainty alone, but because America's political reputation is casting a long shadow over its citizens—even on holiday.