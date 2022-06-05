World number one Iga Swiatek lifted her second women's singles French Open title on Saturday against American rising star Coco Gauff. The Polish star dominated the final, defeating Gauff in straight sets, 6-1, 6-3.

The victory came as no surprise for tennis fans who had been following Swiatek's 35-match winning streak this season, which is stunningly the longest WTA streak this century.

18-year-old Gauff, however, was clearly devastated to have been completely bulldozed on court. She broke down in tears as soon as the match was over, but the crowd still appreciated her efforts in what was her first major singles final appearance.

Gauff did have her moments, bouncing back early in the second set for an early break, which was met with loud cheers from a supportive audience. However, Swiatek was just too strong, and Gauff pointed this out after the match as well.

"When I lost the first couple of games the nerves started to come, but when I lost the first set I really came out in the second and had a new mindset. But for the most part I think that Iga was just too good," she said.

Meanwhile, Swiatek took the opportunity to speak about the war in Ukraine. The Polish star used her winner's speech to shine a light on the devastating Russian invasion, which is greatly affecting her country as well. Millions of refugees have spilled into Poland from Ukraine since the conflict began in late February.

"I also wanted to say something to Ukraine, to stay strong, because the war is still there," Swiatek said, which was met by thunderous applause from the 15,000 spectators present on Court Philippe Chatrier. The speech, of course, was also heard by millions around the world. Clearly emotional, Swiatek added: "Since it started I was hoping, when I play the next tournament, that the situation will be better. I will still have hope."

Swiatek had also been wearing a ribbon in the yellow and blue colours of the Ukraine flag throughout the event. Gauff also praised her for her decision to speak up about the issue during her speech, saying that it is good for athletes to use their platform to speak about important issues outside of the sport.