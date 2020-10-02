World number one Novak Djokovic is not showing signs of slowing down as he cruised into the third round of the French Open at Roland Garros. Djokovic continued his dominant performance as he secured a ruthless straight-sets victory against Lithuanian world number 66 Ricardas Berankis.

The Joker won 6-1, 6-2, 6-2. Interestingly, the 33-year old Serbian has lost just 10 games across his first two matches of the tournament. Djokovic is one of the favourites to lift the French Open title this year.

The intensity of Djokovic's flawless performance could be understood by the fact that he won the match in one hour and 23 minutes. He won the first set in just 22 minutes.

On the other hand, the Lithuanian 30-year-old could win just 10 points throughout the match. Djokovic's intensity level continued to rise as Berankis eventually started struggling with a back injury.

The world number one served 10 aces, hit 25 winners, and won 95% of points during his first serve, which helped him claim an easy victory.

After the match, according to BBC, Djokovic said, "I felt really good. I hope I can carry on like this. Right from the blocks, I want to bring in the intensity. I managed to do that in the past two matches. It's exactly how I want to roll into the match."

The top seed is likely to face tough competition during the later phase of the tournament from Spain's 12-time champion Rafael Nadal and Austria's two-time runner-up Dominic Thiem.

During his first-round match against Sweden's Mikael Ymer, Djokovic dropped just five games. In the second round, the Serb brutally outperformed his opponent. He is eager to secure his 18th Grand Slam title in Paris.

Nadal will play against StefanoTravaglia in the third round on Friday. Djokovic will next face Colombian qualifier, Daniel Elahi Galan. Galan defeated the American world number 47, Tennys Sandgren, in the second round.

No opponent has been able to beat Djokovic in 2020. Last month, he got disqualified from the US Open after hitting a line-umpire with a ball during his match against Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta. This means his only defeat of 2020 didn't happen because of his opponent's prowess.

He will look forward to continuing his tremendous form and close the gap between his and Nadal's Grand Slam tally. The 34-year old Spaniard has 19 Grand Slams to his name. The record is being held by Roger Federer with 20 titles.