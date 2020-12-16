Tom Cruise is implementing strict COVID-19 guidelines while filming "Mission Impossible 7" in Britain and he expects others on the set to comply. However, a couple of crew members violated social distancing measures and he flew into a rage.

In leaked audio taken from the incident, the actor could be heard spitting profanities and threatening the employees with their jobs. He reportedly saw two of the crew members standing less than a metre away from each other at a computer screen. They violated the mandated three metres for safe social distancing.

The 58-year old shared his frustrations and fears that filming for "Mission Impossible 7" will be at risk. He does not want the production to stop as people rely on it for their livelihood.

"They're back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. Because they believe in us and what we're doing!" Cruise yelled in the audio released by The Sun.

"I'm on the phone with every f***ing studio at night, insurance companies, producers — and they're looking at us, and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf***ers," Cruise continued.

He said he does not ever want to see any breach in COVID-19 protocols again. If the crew does not do it, then they are fired.

"If I see you do it again, you're f***ing gone. And if anyone in this crew does it, that's it — and you too and you too. And you, don't you ever f***ing do it again," Cruise warned.

"That's it. No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their f***ing homes because our industry is shut down. It's not going to put food on their table or pay their college education. That's what I sleep with every night, the future of this f***ing industry," the actor ranted in the audio.

"So I'm sorry I am beyond your apologies. I have told you and now I want it and if you don't do it you're out. We are not shutting this f***ing movie down. Is it understood? If I see it again, you're f***ing gone," Cruise added as he reminded the crew of the responsibility that they have.

The actor's frustrations are warranted given that production on "Mission Impossible 7" had already seen its share of delays and problems because of COVID-19. In October, 12 people tested positive for the virus while on set in Italy, which resulted in a hold-off on the filming of the 150 extras.

A source said that Cruise is very proactive when it comes to the health and safety of everyone involved with "Mission Impossible 7." He does daily rounds to make sure everyone is strictly following COVID-19 protocols. The two crew members on the receiving end of his rants wore masks like everyone else. They just did not stand three metres away from each other.