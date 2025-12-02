Samsung has officially unveiled its first triple-folding smartphone, the Galaxy Z TriFold, a device that transforms from a pocket phone into a tablet-sized screen.

But its steep price ensures that only the wealthiest buyers are likely to line up for one, according to the Samsung Global Newsroom.

Unfolded, the TriFold reveals a 10-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, giving users a screen size similar to a small tablet.

When folded, it shrinks into a more conventional smartphone form with a 6.5-inch cover display, offering flexibility for on-the-go use, reported PhoneArena.

The device is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset with 16GB of RAM and storage options up to 1TB, backed by a 5,600 mAh three-cell battery, making it Samsung's largest battery yet for a foldable.

Photography enthusiasts are catered to with a 200MP primary rear camera, complemented by a 12MP ultrawide and 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom.

Selfies are handled by two 10MP front-facing cameras, one on the cover screen and another on the main display, as noted by MacRumors.

Samsung emphasises that the TriFold is not just a gimmick. It supports multi-window multitasking, allowing users to run three apps side-by-side, and offers a standalone Samsung DeX mode that effectively turns the device into a portable workstation.

Luxury Price Tag: A Tablet or a Car in Your Pocket

Innovation comes at a premium. In South Korea, the first market to receive the TriFold on 12 December 2025, the device is priced at KRW 3,590,400, roughly US$2,440–$2,500, according to Reuters.

This pricing positions the device squarely within a luxury-oriented niche. Only the colour 'Crafted Black' is offered at launch, reinforcing its premium and limited-run status.

Samsung has confirmed that the TriFold will reach the US in the first quarter of 2026, though local pricing remains undisclosed.

Who Is This For — and Who's Priced Out?

The Galaxy Z TriFold appears designed for a select audience: those who desire the flexibility of a tablet and phone in one device, demand flagship-level performance, and can afford the cost.

It appeals to multitaskers, content creators, and professionals who need a portable yet powerful device that can handle demanding workloads.

Yet the combination of high price, single colour option, and limited availability puts it out of reach for most ordinary users.

A journalist described the TriFold as a 'special-edition product with an eyewatering price tag, placing it out of the reach of the average consumer.'

Even Samsung acknowledges that the device functions as much as a technology showcase or status symbol as it does as a mass-market product.

Not Just a Gimmick — But a Risky Bet

The TriFold features a dual-hinge system dubbed Armor FlexHinge, housed in titanium and designed to fold inward, protecting the primary display when closed.

However, increased complexity also means increased risk. Analysts suggest the TriFold may be more a demonstration of Samsung's engineering prowess than a practical device for the mass market, according to Reuters.

Samsung seeks to mitigate concerns by offering a six-month trial of Google AI Pro, 2TB of cloud storage, and a one-time 50% discount on display repairs.

Yet, at 309 grams and 12.9mm thick when folded, the TriFold remains heavy and bulky, with a retail price double or triple that of typical premium smartphones.

What It Means for the Foldable Market

With the Galaxy Z TriFold, Samsung stakes a claim in what it hopes is the next frontier of smartphones: devices combining the portability of phones with the multitasking power of tablets.

The company believes foldables will play a central role in a future defined by mobile AI, immersive media, and on-the-go productivity.

Early signs suggest the TriFold will remain a niche experiment—a halo device for tech enthusiasts and early adopters willing to pay a premium. It may pave the way for cheaper, more durable, and more widely accessible foldables in the future.

For now, however, the message is clear: the tri-fold revolution has arrived, but only the wealthy need apply.