Kristofer Hivju took to social media to tells his fan that he is in Norway where he is staying put at home with his family after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The "Game of Thrones" star does not want to take the risk and pass on the disease to other people outside his household. So, he chose to isolate himself with his family, where he will stay for as long as needed.

"Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Coronavirus. My family and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes," Hivju wrote on his Instagram.

The actor shared that he and his family are "in good health" and that he only has a mild case of the colds. He reminded others to be vigilant and to take precautionary measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading," he advised.

Despite his situation, Hivju feels optimistic that a hospital crisis can be averted as long as people follow self-quarantine protocols. He reminded others to take care of themselves and to stay healthy.

"Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country's Center for Disease Control's website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions," he concluded.

Hivju is among the growing number of celebrities who tested positive for COVID-19. British actor Idris Elba confirmed on Monday that he has been on home isolation with his family since he found out he has the disease. Tom Hanks announced on social media that he and his wife Rita Wilson got it while in Australia. NBA Utah Jazz players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell are also among those affected by COVID-19.