David Benioff and Dan Weiss, together with director Rian Johnson, will adapt author Liu Cixin's highly acclaimed sci-fi trilogy "Remembrance of Earth's Past" into a TV series for Netflix.

The "Game of Thrones" creators will act as executive producers along with the "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" director and his producing partner Ram Bergman. Cixin will serve as a consulting producer along with Ken Liu, who wrote the English translation for the books.

Meanwhile, "True Blood" writer Alexander Woo will pen the script for the first series based on the first book titled, "The Three-Body Problem." The other sequels, "The Dark Forest" and "Death's End," will also be part of the TV adaptation.

"Liu Cixin's trilogy is the most ambitious science-fiction series we've read, taking readers on a journey from the 1960s until the end of time, from life on our pale blue dot to the distant fringes of the universe. We look forward to spending the next years of our lives bringing this to life for audiences around the world," Benioff and Weiss said in a statement published by WinterIsComing.net.

"It's a privilege to be adapting one of the great masterpieces of Chinese science-fiction. 'The Three-Body Problem' trilogy combines so many things I love: rich, multi-layered characters and true existential stakes — all told as an elegant and deeply human allegory," Woo stated.

In his statement, Cixin shared his "greatest respect for and faith in the creative team" adapting his sci-fi trilogy. He expressed his excitement to see his work gain global fandom.

"I set out to tell a story that transcends time and the confines of nations, cultures, and races; one that compels us to consider the fate of humankind as a whole. It is a great honor as an author to see this unique sci-fi concept travel and gain fandom across the globe and I am excited for new and existing fans all over the world to discover the story on Netflix," the author said.

"The Three-Body Problem" tells the story of humanity's first encounter with an alien civilisation. The Netflix show also tapped other high-profile names side from Benioff and Weiss and Johnson. Brad Pitt and Rosamund Pike also serve as producers through their respective production companies.