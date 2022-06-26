Former Real Madrid star Gareth Bale has finally revealed his future. The Welshman left no room for speculation as he confirmed that he will be joining Major League Soccer (MLS) side Los Angeles FC. Bale will be making the move to the United States despite previous speculations that he will be returning to Wales next season as part of his preparations for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar for which they qualified.

Bale revealed the news himself by posting a video on social media wearing an LAFC kit. He is seen with a big grin on his face and his signature heart pose. "See you soon, Los Angeles," he said.

Bale joins LAFC following a successful European career where he won five UEFA Champions League titles with Real Madrid, scoring crucial goals in two finals. He also won four Club World Cup titles, three La Liga trophies as well as three Copas del Rey with the Spanish giants.

Read more Champions League final: Real Madrid flies to Paris with interesting squad list

He first built his Premier League career with Southampton before excelling with Tottenham. He caught the eye of the Spanish giants, who bought him in 2013. He had a rollercoaster ride in Madrid, taking part in some of their greatest triumphs but also enduring months upon months in the sidelines due to injuries.

In the past few seasons, he barely made an appearance for Real Madrid but has proven to be an inspiration for Wales. Ahead of their FIFA World Cup appearance this winter, he was expected to join Cardiff City in Wales. However, he opted for what Marca reports to be a 12-month deal with LAFC, where he will be playing alongside the likes of Carlos Vela and former Juventus player Giorgio Chiellini.

Bale will be keen to play competitive football in order to stay fit for the World Cup where he will captain his national team side. It remains to be seen if he will be able to make more appearances with LAFC than his final few seasons with Los Blancos. The earliest that he can make his debut is on July 8 against LA Galaxy.