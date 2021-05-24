Tottenham Hotspur managed to book a spot in Europe next season, after securing 7th place in the English Premier League. The 4-2 win over Leicester City gave Spurs the advantage over Arsenal, who will be missing out on European football for the first time in a quarter of a century.

Spurs came from behind twice after Jamie Vardy scored two penalties for Leicester at the King Power stadium in each half. Harry Kane found the first equaliser just before the break and Kasper Schemeichel's own goal brought the match back to a 2-2 deadlock with just around 15 minutes remaining.

In came Gareth Bale, who has a lot of experience scoring in the most crucial matches. He scored in the 87th minute and sealed the victory with a very late goal 6 minutes into stoppage time.

Following his heroics, Bale spoke up about the Spanish press and how he feels he was treated unfairly in the Spanish capital. "I'm not going to let the media change my life or what I do. I know I probably got a bit more stick because of that. And I accepted that," he said, as quoted by Marca.

He also defended Eden Hazard, who is currently the favourite target of the local media. "I've seen it," Bale said about the reports on Hazard. "It was literally as if he'd just murdered everybody. It's a game of football at the end of the day."

Bale is currently on loan with his former club, Tottenham Hotspur, but is expected to return to Madrid this summer. He will have one year left in his contract, and he reportedly plans to complete the season in Madrid before hanging his boots.

Tottenham will be in the inaugural Europa Conference League, but Leicester failed to beat Chelsea for the final UEFA Champions League spot. Nevertheless, they have at least qualified for the Europa League next season.