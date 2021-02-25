Garth Brooks revealed on Wednesday that his wife Trisha Yearwood tested positive for COVID-19 and that she is battling through its symptoms.

The country crooner shared that they had themselves tested for the virus after a positive result from a member of their team. They then quarantined at their home and only got tested after nearly a week since initial exposure, because of the severe winter conditions in Tennessee.

Brooks said they got "tested twice" and his result came back negative. Unfortunately, Yearwood tested positive for COVID-19.

"Officially, she's diagnosed as 'on her way out of the tunnel' now, though, which I'm extremely thankful for," the singer said in a statement posted on his official Facebook page.

The 59-year-old "Fun" hitmaker said he will be out of the spotlight for the time being. He will pause from doing his weekly Inside Studio G conversation on Facebook for now as he focuses on his wife's recovery.

"Anyone who knows me knows my world begins and ends with Miss Yearwood, so she and I will ride through this together. And anyone who knows her knows she's a fighter and she's been doing everything right, so I know we'll walk out the other side of this thing together," he added.

Brooks shared that Yearwood is "is doing okay so far" and praised her for being "tough" and "stronger" than him. But he welcomes any prayers and good thoughts as she continues to battle COVID-19 symptoms.

"If anyone asks, that's what you can do for her. That's what I'm doing," he said.

"Living with her, I sometimes take it for granted she's one of the greatest voices in all of music, so the possible long-term effects on her concern me as her husband and as a fan," he explained adding that they are still "very lucky" that his wife is "currently under the greatest care in the best city for treating and healing singers."

Brooks first announced that he and Yearwood will be on quarantine at their home in a tweet on Feb. 12. They said they will take the necessary precautions and get tested for COVID-19 after a member of their team contracted the disease.