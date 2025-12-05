The verbal exchange between a Hollywood powerhouse and one of America's most high-profile politicians just intensified, as California Governor Gavin Newsom has publicly moved to quell the mounting public outrage sparked by actress Halle Berry.

The row centres on the governor's repeated veto of a crucial piece of menopause care legislation, a move that led Berry to sharply accuse him of 'devaluing women' and argue he should be removed from the presidential conversation.

Speaking to reporters at New Jersey's Newark Airport on Thursday, December 4, Newsom, 58, provided a striking explanation for the political drama that has gripped Californian policy circles and Hollywood gossip columns.

He revealed that, following his office's previous public response, he has now spoken to the actress's management, asserting that Berry, 59, 'didn't know' the full context behind his decision to reject the bill two years in a row.

'We have the ability to reconcile that, so we're reconciling,' Newsom stated, clarifying the path forward. 'I've included it in next year's budget. She didn't know that.'

The implication was clear: the public firestorm, particularly the serious political damage caused by Berry's comments, was based on incomplete information. Newsom's team, he suggested, was already working on a solution to the legislative problem that had caused the backlash. 'We already were in the process of fixing it,' the governor continued.

The AB 432 Backlash: Governor Gavin Newsom Explains The Veto Dilemma

The controversy stems from Newsom's decision, made in October, to veto the Menopause Care Equity Act—AB 432—for the second consecutive year. The legislation, which has received vocal backing from Berry, was designed to simplify the process for women to access medical treatments addressing the debilitating effects of menopause.

For an issue affecting half the population, the governor's refusal to sign it into law was viewed by many, including Berry, as a serious slight.

The actress took her criticism directly to the stage at the New York Times' DealBook Summit on Wednesday, December 3, using the high-profile platform to deliver a highly political and deeply personal condemnation of the governor.

In a moment that drew audible gasps from the powerful audience, Berry didn't mince her words. 'Back in my great state of California, my very own governor, Gavin Newsom, has vetoed our menopause bill, not one, but two years in a row,' she told the crowd, before escalating the matter far beyond state politics.

She continued, 'But that's okay, because he's not going to be governor forever, and with the way he has overlooked women, half the population, by devaluing us in midlife, he probably should not be our next president either. Just saying.'

This was more than just a criticism of a bill; it was a devastating indictment of Newsom's priorities and a direct attempt to challenge his national political ambitions. Her claim that he had 'overlooked women' by 'devaluing us in midlife' became the core, emotive charge resonating across social media and news reports, making the need for political reconciliation all the more urgent.

'We're Reconciling': Governor Gavin Newsom Attempts To Quell Hollywood Fury

Newsom's attempt at damage control did not start with his conversation with Berry's manager. His office had already issued a carefully worded statement in the wake of the DealBook Summit, noting the governor's 'deep admiration for Berry's advocacy' on women's health. It added that he 'looks forward to working with her and other stakeholders on this critical issue.'

The statement went on to detail the technical reason behind the successive vetoes, directly challenging the narrative that his action was a matter of 'devaluing' women.

'He vetoed the bill because, as written, it would have unintentionally raised health care costs for millions of working women already stretched thin—something he's determined to avoid,' the office clarified.

This reasoning suggests the veto was not an ideological or dismissive act, but rather a technical concern aimed at protecting ordinary people from increased financial pressure, which, in the cost-of-living crisis, is a major political consideration.

The governor concluded the statement by expressing confidence that a workable solution was on the horizon: 'We're confident that by working together this year, we can expand access to essential menopause treatment while protecting women from higher bills.'

By announcing that he has included the proposal in his upcoming 2026-27 budget, Governor Gavin Newsom has provided a concrete path to end the dispute.

This legislative solution, moving the funding mechanism from a potentially flawed bill to the state's main financial framework, allows the administration to fulfil the objective of AB 432 while addressing the fiscal concerns that caused the veto.

For Berry and the millions of women advocating for improved care, it is a significant political victory, even if it took a highly public confrontation to achieve it.