A sitting cabinet secretary now faces formal impeachment articles as Washington reels from revelations about lethal naval strikes and a scandal over unsecured messaging.

Democrat Representative Shri Thanedar of Michigan announced he has introduced articles of impeachment against Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, charging murder, conspiracy to murder, and mishandling of classified information; a move that has poured political fuel on already raging questions about the legality of the administration's campaign against suspected narcotics traffickers at sea and Hegseth's conduct on classified matters.

The announcement intensified after a Pentagon inspector-general report criticised the secretary's use of a commercial messaging app and as the military acknowledged a fresh lethal strike in the Pacific that the Pentagon says Hegseth directed.

Thanedar Files Articles Of Impeachment, Alleges War Crimes

Representative Thanedar's office posted the formal text and a press release on 4 December 2025 saying he has drafted two articles of impeachment, for 'Murder and Conspiracy to Murder' and for 'Reckless and Unlawful Mishandling of Classified Information,' and that he will pursue them in the House.

“I do think there have to be consequences for abject war crimes." - Pete Hegseth 2016.



I agree, this is why I'll be introducing articles of impeachment against Secretary Hegseth. https://t.co/LQjd0Dxh1c — Congressman Shri Thanedar (@RepShriThanedar) December 4, 2025

The release cites the September 'double strike' on an alleged drug-smuggling vessel and the inspector-general's recent findings about Signal messages as the factual bases for the charges.

Thanedar announced to the media and reiterated his belief that the secretary 'must go', posting the declaration to social media and appearing on live broadcasts that same day.

The congressman's move marks the rare step of introducing articles against a serving cabinet official and signals a willingness among some House Democrats to treat alleged abuses in the field and at the top of the Defence Department as impeachable conduct.

Inspector-General Report Undermines Hegseth's Defence

The Department of Defence Office of Inspector General released an unclassified evaluation on 2–4 December 2025 that concluded senior officials, including the secretary's office, used a non-DoD-controlled messaging application to discuss operational details and failed to retain required records.

While the IG stopped short of criminal findings, the report said the secretary sent non-public information about aircraft quantities and strike times over Signal and refused to be interviewed, supplying written statements instead. The IG recommended stronger oversight and training.

Hegseth's team has pushed back, with Pentagon spokespeople calling the matter resolved and insisting no classified information was improperly shared. The IG's report, however, explicitly noted that some of the information disseminated matched the content of a classified 'SECRET/NOFORN' message and said the method used created a risk to operations.

That tension between the IG's wording and the Pentagon's public posture is central to Thanedar's allegation that Hegseth endangered lives and flouted legal obligations.

The Caribbean 'Double Tap' And Renewed Scrutiny Of Lethal Strikes

The impeachment push also rests on reporting that a strike on 2 September involved a second, follow-up attack that killed survivors of the initial hit, a manoeuvre that legal scholars say could amount to a war crime if the victims were hors de combat and posed no imminent threat.

The Pentagon has produced summaries and videos and defended the operations as lawful, and Admiral Frank 'Mitch' Bradley told congressional briefers that the second strike was authorised to eliminate a continuing threat. But witnesses, reporting, and legal experts have flagged the episode as among the darkest flashpoints in the monthslong campaign known as Operation Southern Spear.

On 4 December, U.S. Southern Command publicly confirmed another 'lethal kinetic strike' in the eastern Pacific and explicitly stated it was carried out 'at the direction of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth', killing four men. The fresh strike and SouthCom's wording have ratcheted up political pressure on Capitol Hill and underpinned Thanedar's claim that Hegseth's operational directives must be reviewed through the impeachment mechanism.

As Washington watches whether other Democrats will coalesce behind the resolution, the question hanging in the capital is pointed: will this be a symbolic rebuke, or the opening salvo of a much broader reckoning that could reach beyond Hegseth to other officials who authorised a controversial new model of maritime interdiction?

A new chapter in that fight begins now.