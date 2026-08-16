GB News presenter Patrick Christys and his heavily pregnant wife were ordered to flee their London home in the middle of the night after police issued an official threat-to-life warning, telling him people smugglers he had exposed in Calais posed a risk to his life.

Christys has revealed details of the ordeal more than a year after he confronted suspected smugglers in northern France. He said police ordered the couple out in the early hours, installed a panic alarm at their home and maintained security measures after their son was born.

Police Issued Threat-To-Life Warning

Christys said he was presenting live television when his wife, fellow GB News presenter Emily Carver, called during an advertising break. 'You need to come home, the police are here. Someone wants to kill you,' he recalled her saying.

He returned shortly after midnight on July 25, 2025, and was shown an official threat-to-life notice. According to Christys, it said organised immigration crime groups in northern France were seeking to cause him 'significant harm' because of his reporting.

Police told the couple to pack a bag and leave immediately, Christys said. He was advised not to drive his car because it could have been tampered with and to take a black cab to a safe location.

The Metropolitan Police has not confirmed the intelligence described by Christys or identified anyone in connection with the alleged threat.

Threat Followed Calais Reporting

The warning came after Christys travelled to Calais to investigate people-smuggling networks. He said suspected smugglers advertised on TikTok before moving conversations to WhatsApp, where they discussed departure locations, times and prices.

Christys and a camera crew confronted three suspected smugglers during the investigation. He said he received death threats during the encounters.

GB News published footage of the confrontations in July 2025. The initial coverage focused on Christys' attempt to identify and confront people involved in the Channel smuggling trade.

The later account details what happened after he returned to Britain, including the police evacuation and security arrangements surrounding his family.

Panic Alarm Was Disconnected

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Police installed a panic alarm at the couple's home on July 26 and later allowed them to return.

Christys said he continued working under security measures while Carver, who was eight months pregnant, prepared to give birth.

Their son, George, was born a few weeks later. Christys said he later believed he recognised one of the men he had exposed in Calais near the hospital.

He described the man as a suspected runner for a trafficking group and said he recognised him by a distinctive ring.

The man allegedly approached him, held his gaze and walked away. Christys said he was certain it was the same man but acknowledged he could not establish whether the encounter was deliberate.

Weeks later, contractors arrived to remove the panic alarm. Christys said he was told it had already been disconnected for about 10 days because police did not have enough equipment.

He said the family had not been told the alarm was no longer operating. The Metropolitan Police has not commented on the claim.

Security Remains in Place

Christys said the intelligence warning has never been withdrawn and that he has not been told who was behind the threat or whether the danger has ended. The family continues to receive security protection, according to Christys, with security covering his journeys to and from work while GB News pays for nightly patrols around their home.

Christys has now chosen to speak publicly about the ordeal after initially debating whether to disclose what happened. In a post on X, he said it had been 'very scary at the time' and that he wanted the public to understand 'how dangerous these illegal migrant gangs are'.

The Metropolitan Police has not publicly confirmed the source or details of the intelligence described by Christys. No individual has been publicly identified in connection with the alleged threat.

Christys Plans To Return to Calais

Christys said he plans to return to northern France despite the threat. His earlier investigation focused on how suspected people smugglers used social media and messaging services to arrange Channel crossings. 'If their intention was to scare me into silence, they failed,' he said.

The account emerged about a year after the original confrontation and provides new details of the security measures imposed on Christys and his family after the reporting. The Metropolitan Police has not publicly confirmed the specific threat described by the presenter.