A simple claim with clear fault and completed medical treatment may settle in a few months. Conversely, a more serious case can take a year or longer. If the case turns into a lawsuit and heads toward trial, the process can stretch into multiple years.

Many people seek help from Michael Kelly Injury Lawyers once they realise the timeline is shaped by more than paperwork alone. Your medical recovery, the insurance company's response, the number of people involved, and the need for court action all affect how fast a case can move. The biggest mistake is expecting a fair result on an artificial deadline.

Medical Treatment Often Sets the Pace

One of the biggest timing factors is your medical recovery. Lawyers usually need a clear picture of your condition before they can place a solid value on the claim. That is why many cases do not settle right away after the accident. Waiting until you reach maximum medical improvement helps show the real cost of care, lost income, and any lasting problems. Settling too early can leave money on the table if more treatment is still coming.

This does not mean every person must wait until every symptom disappears. The case usually moves best once your condition is stable enough to estimate future needs with some confidence. Minor injuries may reach that point quickly. Serious back injuries, brain injuries, fractures, or cases involving surgery usually take longer because the long-term impact is harder to measure.

What Happens Before a Lawsuit Is Filed

The early part of a case usually involves treatment, investigation, and claim preparation. During this stage, records are collected, bills are reviewed, witness information is preserved, and the facts of the accident are built into a demand package for the insurance company. Once the demand is sent, the insurer reviews it and responds with either an offer, a denial, or a push for more information.

This phase can move fairly fast when the facts are clean. A rear-end crash with one injured person and complete medical records is very different from a pileup, a slip and fall with unclear notice, or a case involving a commercial truck. The more questions there are about fault, medical causation, or damages, the slower the negotiations usually become.

When the Case Slows Down

Several issues commonly add months to a personal injury case. The first is disputed liability. If the other side argues that you caused part of the accident, both sides may spend more time fighting over evidence. The second is multiple parties. Cases involving several drivers, businesses, or government entities often require more investigation and more back and forth. The third is an insurer that refuses to make a fair offer.

If the injury appears to be worth more than the available insurance coverage, extra work may be needed to identify other sources of recovery. That can mean more investigation, more negotiation, and sometimes more litigation.

How Long a Lawsuit Usually Takes

Filing a lawsuit does not mean a trial is guaranteed. In many cases, it simply moves the dispute into a more formal process. Both sides exchange documents, answer written questions, and take depositions. This stage is called discovery, and it is often the longest part of the case. Many claims settle only after discovery makes the strengths and weaknesses of each side much clearer.

At mediation, a neutral third party helps both sides try to reach an agreement. A large number of personal injury lawsuits are resolved there instead of going all the way to trial. If mediation fails, the case may still settle later, but trial prep and court scheduling can add a lot of time.

What You Can Do to Keep the Case Moving

You cannot control every delay, but you can avoid the common ones. Get medical care right away and follow through with treatment. Keep records of appointments, bills, lost work, and how the injury affects your daily life. Respond quickly when your lawyer asks for information. Do not exaggerate symptoms, but do not minimise them either. Clear records and consistent treatment make the claim easier to prove and harder to attack.

It also helps to understand that faster is not always better. A rushed settlement may feel good in the moment, but it can become a problem when future care, missed income, or lasting pain was never fully counted.