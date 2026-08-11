A Greater Manchester Police trainee allegedly raped a woman, strangled her and drove off with her still in his car before reaching speeds of 120mph during a police pursuit, a court heard.

Mohammad Hassan, 23, was charged with oral rape, kidnap, strangulation, sexual assault, theft of a mobile phone and dangerous driving after the alleged incident ended in a police chase on the M62. He was remanded in custody and suspended by GMP.

What Prosecutors Say Happened Before Motorway Chase

Prosecutor Ewan Cooper told Stockport Magistrates' Court that Hassan allegedly got out of the car, placed his hand on the woman's neck and 'bundled her into the car'. He said Hassan then drove with the woman inside to an area of Manchester.

Cooper said the woman, who is in her 20s, was then allegedly sexually assaulted and raped before Hassan drove away at speeds of 120mph. The allegations were made in court and have not been tested at trial.

The court account places the alleged sexual offences before the motorway pursuit that led to Hassan's arrest. The M62 chase was described by the prosecution as the final part of the sequence, rather than the event that began the investigation.

A 999 call was received shortly before 10.20pm on Saturday after a woman was heard in distress inside a vehicle in the Manchester area. Police traced the vehicle and began a pursuit that continued on to the M62 in West Yorkshire.

Hassan was arrested after the pursuit ended and the woman was safeguarded at the scene. She continues to receive support from specialist officers and support services, according to GMP.

999 Call That Led to the M62 Pursuit

The incident followed reports made to GMP on the evening of Saturday 8 August. Police said those reports ultimately led to a pursuit on the M62 in West Yorkshire, where Hassan was arrested.

The prosecution account heard in court adds detail to what allegedly happened before officers began the pursuit. Cooper said Hassan allegedly drove the woman to Manchester after taking her into the vehicle, where she was allegedly sexually assaulted and raped.

The prosecution then alleged that Hassan drove away at high speed with the woman still inside the vehicle. The dangerous driving charge relates to the subsequent journey, during which the court heard the vehicle reached 120mph.

Hassan was off duty when the alleged offences took place. He was arrested after officers traced his personal vehicle and pursued it on to the motorway.

The woman was safeguarded when police stopped the vehicle. GMP said she remains supported by specialist officers and support services.

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GMP Trainee Suspended and Case Referred to Watchdog

Hassan was a student officer with Greater Manchester Police and has been suspended from the force following the charges. The Crown Prosecution Service authorised the charges after a GMP investigation.

GMP also referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct because the defendant is a serving student officer. The referral is separate from the criminal proceedings against Hassan.

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Dexter said GMP detectives and staff had worked on the investigation for 48 hours before charges were brought. He said the victim was the force's priority and that she was receiving specialist support.

Dexter said the force understood the reaction to the allegations among its officers and the wider public. He added that 'proceedings are underway and necessary action will be taken decisively within the regulations'.

GMP said the investigation remained subject to criminal proceedings. Hassan remains suspended while the case moves through the courts.

Hassan Remanded Ahead of Crown Court Hearing

Hassan appeared at Stockport Magistrates' Court on Tuesday and spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth. No pleas were entered and there was no application for bail, according to the court report.

District Judge James Hulse told Hassan that the rape and kidnap allegations could only be dealt with at a higher court. The other alleged offences were linked to those charges and were also sent to the Crown Court.

Hassan was remanded in custody until his next hearing at Manchester Crown Court on 15 September. He remains charged with seven offences and has not been convicted.

The charges are allegations and do not amount to findings of guilt. The prosecution case will be tested through the criminal court process.