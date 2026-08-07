Violent scenes unfolded in Thetford after crowds at an anti-immigration protest allegedly attempted to force their way into homes they believed were housing asylum seekers. Police were called to the scene, resulting in five arrests and injuries to three officers.

One of the injured officers, a woman, was reportedly seriously bitten, causing her skin to break. Meanwhile, a male officer was struck by a rock as officers attempted to bring the disorder in the Norfolk town under control.

Police also escorted five men believed to be asylum seekers to safety after protesters allegedly attempted to break into a property in Thetford.

Injuries and Arrests So Far

Three officers were reportedly assaulted during disorder that unfolded between Tuesday evening and Thursday.

Police were attempting to prevent people from gaining access to a house on St John's Way, where officers reported damage to windows, fences and doors.

In addition to the female officer who suffered a serious bite and the male colleague struck by a rock, another officer was reportedly spat at during the confrontation.

A man in his 40s remains in custody on suspicion of a public order offence, while 68-year-old Brian Thompson has been charged with possessing an offensive weapon, described as a wooden bat. He has been bailed to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court on 25 August.

A third man, aged in his 30s, was arrested following Tuesday night's disorder on suspicion of a public order offence but was later released and issued with a conditional caution.

Additionally, two men in their 40s were arrested following Thursday night's disorder. One was arrested on suspicion of stirring up racial hatred, while the other was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly and failing to provide his details to police.

Crowds Target Asylum Seekers' Homes

The chaos that erupted over the past couple of days stems from Government plans to use former military sites to accommodate asylum seekers. Situations escalated when protesters believed asylum seekers were being housed in residential properties within the town.

Read more Norfolk Disorder Timeline: How Protests Over Migrant Housing Escalated Into Violence Norfolk Disorder Timeline: How Protests Over Migrant Housing Escalated Into Violence

On Tuesday evening, police were called to Thetford after a large crowd gathered outside properties believed to house asylum seekers.

A crowd of around 60 people reportedly gathered, with police later deploying drones as demonstrators allegedly attempted to force their way into a property.

Officers eventually escorted five men, believed to be asylum seekers, from the house as people in the crowd shouted insults at both the men and police.

At about 9:30pm on Wednesday, officers responded to reports that a large crowd gathered on Clover Way as part of the protest. The gathering was reportedly peaceful at first, until some people started trying to gain access to a residential property.

MP Condemns the Violence

South West Norfolk MP Terry Jermy condemned the violence on Thursday, describing the scenes in Thetford as 'deeply concerning' and warning that 'mob rule and vigilantism are not acceptable.'

By Thursday, Norfolk Police had significantly increased their presence and introduced public-safety powers from 6:00pm Thursday until 7:00am Friday.

The temporary powers grant officers the right to require people to remove face coverings, order them to leave an area if they are believed to be involved in anti-social behaviour or disorder, and arrest those who fail to comply.