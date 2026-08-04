A dinghy carrying 157 migrants caught fire and capsized in the English Channel on Tuesday morning, prompting a major cross-border rescue operation involving French and British emergency services.

French maritime authorities said the overcrowded inflatable got into difficulty off the coast of Boulogne-sur-Mer after its engine caught fire during an attempted crossing to the UK. All 157 people aboard were rescued and returned safely to France, according to the French coastguard.

The incident is the latest reminder of the dangers facing migrants attempting to cross one of the world's busiest shipping lanes in small inflatable boats, where overcrowding, mechanical failure and rapidly changing sea conditions can quickly become life-threatening.

French and British Crews Rescue 157 People

French authorities said three coastguard vessels were deployed after receiving reports that the boat was in distress. The rescue operation was supported by two vessels from the UK's Border Security Command and an RNLI lifeboat, which assisted in recovering people from the water.

According to French officials, all 157 passengers survived. While most were returned to Boulogne-sur-Mer aboard French vessels, 54 migrants were transported back to France on British boats after being rescued during the operation.

Authorities have not confirmed whether anyone suffered injuries, and the precise cause of the fire remains under investigation. Early reports indicate the blaze originated in or around the vessel's engine. French officials also said a small number of people had reportedly been rescued from the same boat earlier in the morning before the larger emergency developed.

Engine Fire Highlights Risks of Small-Boat Crossings

Engine fires aboard inflatable dinghies are relatively uncommon but can become catastrophic within seconds because of the conditions onboard. Many boats used by people-smuggling networks carry far more passengers than their intended capacity, leaving little room for movement if an emergency occurs.

Combined with fuel containers, exposed engines and limited safety equipment, any mechanical failure can rapidly escalate into a mass-casualty incident. The English Channel also presents additional hazards.

As one of the busiest commercial shipping routes in the world, it sees hundreds of cargo ships, ferries and other vessels pass through each day. Even during relatively calm weather, small inflatable boats remain vulnerable to waves, strong currents, engine failure and collisions with larger ships.

French and British authorities have repeatedly warned that attempting the crossing in overcrowded vessels poses a serious risk to life.

Political Row Follows Channel Emergency

The rescue came just one day after Reform UK unveiled its latest immigration proposals under a plan it calls Operation Fortress. Party leader Nigel Farage said a Reform government would deploy the Royal Navy to intercept migrant boats and return passengers to France or Belgium before they reached British shores.

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Responding to Tuesday's rescue, Farage said, 'We must put a stop to this. Our plan will save lives.' Reform argues its proposals would significantly reduce Channel crossings and make the UK's borders 'impenetrable.'

Immigration remains one of the defining political issues in Britain, with continued pressure on successive governments to reduce the number of small-boat arrivals.

The latest incident also comes amid wider European efforts to tighten border security, including increased attention on migration routes through the Mediterranean and Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, which has experienced renewed migration pressur in recent weeks.

Critics Question Practicality of Proposed Measures

Reform UK's proposals have drawn criticism from political opponents and security analysts, who argue that implementing such measures would require cooperation from neighbouring countries.

Labour accused the party of recycling previous immigration proposals while avoiding scrutiny over other policy areas.

Andrew Fox, a former British Army paratrooper and senior associate fellow at the Henry Jackson Society, also questioned whether the proposals could be implemented as described. He argued that British naval vessels could not legally operate inside French territorial waters or return migrants to French ports without the agreement of the French government.

'This is the gap at the centre of the policy,' Fox said.

While political debate over migration policy continues, Tuesday's rescue highlighted the immediate humanitarian risks facing those attempting the crossing. The 157 people rescued escaped without reported fatalities despite their boat catching fire and capsizing, an outcome that could easily have been far more serious given the number of passengers onboard.

Both French and British rescue agencies continue to respond regularly to emergencies in the Channel as people-smuggling networks launch overcrowded inflatable boats from northern France toward the English coast.

The investigation into Tuesday's fire is ongoing, and authorities have not yet released further details about the passengers or the circumstances leading to the engine blaze. For now, the rescue stands as another example of the dangers that continue to define one of Europe's busiest and most politically contentious migration routes.