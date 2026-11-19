The internet and how users navigate it have changed significantly in recent years, largely because generative AI continues to influence how people search for and evaluate content online.

Consumers can increasingly research products, compare companies, and receive recommendations inside conversational interfaces before visiting a company's website, if they do so at all.

Adapting to these developments will likely be an ongoing endeavour for many companies, with responses potentially ranging from using something like an AI search tool to incorporating GEO into their existing SEO practices.

The Current State of Online Discovery

One of the most challenging aspects of adapting to generative AI's effects on online discovery is determining how much influence it actually has. AI remains a frequently discussed topic across many industries, making it difficult to tell where exactly reality stops and the hype starts.

For example, although it may sound like AI is already set to replace traditional search engines outright, research suggests the number of referral visits created by genAI platforms is only a fraction of those coming from conventional search methods.

That said, AI referrals are becoming more popular, putting many businesses in a uniquely challenging position: how should companies allocate attention when a smaller channel is developing rapidly alongside an established one?

Visibility and Clicks

Much of how many companies understand online discovery is based on 'clicks'. Traditional searches made it fairly easy to see the relationship between users, visibility, and clicks, with searches starting with a query and ending with a link to a website.

Conversational AI complicates that interaction, however, as it can provide answers to questions that never require users to look into those responses any further than the AI itself. In practice, that means consumers may be accessing a company's content without the company ever knowing since there may not be any 'clicks' involved, partially invalidating standard methods of understanding referral traffic.

Consider the following case study. Research published in June 2026 by the SEO and AEO company Similarweb tracked thousands of user journeys across finance, travel, and beauty. Users were followed after asking ChatGPT category-related questions and receiving brand recommendations.

The company's analysis found that people receiving an AI recommendation were 2.5 times more likely to visit the recommended company's website within the following seven days. Much of that downstream activity arrived through channels such as search rather than appearing as a direct AI referral. In other words, AI visibility may influence customer behaviour even when it does not immediately produce a measurable click.

Changing Perceptions of Search Attribution

Many modern search attribution models are designed to look for various forms of traffic via clicks, whether that be direct, indirect, or organic traffic. This methodology fails to consider how genAI works, however; imagine a consumer researching a new laptop. An AI assistant mentions three models. The consumer closes the conversation, reads reviews later, searches for one manufacturer by name, and eventually purchases from a retailer.

A conventional analytics system might credit organic search, direct traffic, or the retailer for different stages of that journey. The AI recommendation that influenced the shortlist may receive no attribution.

Businesses, then, may want to consider looking for a more diverse set of indicators when evaluating AI discovery. That might mean examining metrics like AI referral traffic, assisted conversions, conversion rates by source, branded search movements, or even customer surveys and post-purchase attribution. By combining a series of signals, businesses may be able to form a more complete picture of how consumers are actually finding their products or services.

Referral Volume and Competition

Consumers reaching a website from an AI assistant may already have completed substantial research inside the conversation; as a result, the click can occur considerably later in the buying journey, potentially influencing metrics like referral volume or traffic quantity.

While volume still has its place in such analyses, marketers may need to evaluate traffic quality alongside quantity, as consumers who decide to visit websites after talking with an AI assistant first may be more likely to make a purchase since they already have some idea of what they need.

It may also be worth reevaluating these metrics to better understand a company's competitiveness within its industry. Traditional SEO frequently focuses on ranking individual pages for particular searches, but conversational systems force businesses to consider how they and their products appear in AI-generated answers, if at all.

In the context of the travel industry, for instance, a traveller might ask an AI assistant to compare destinations for a winter holiday. Several airlines, booking services, and hotels could influence the resulting itinerary before they make a conventional search. This process of choice compression can reduce an otherwise large marketplace to a much smaller set of options well before users reach company websites.

Publishing and Regulations

AI discovery also raises questions about publishers and the economics of information. Publishers historically benefit when search engines surface an article, and users click through to read it. Generative systems can instead synthesise information from multiple sources directly within an answer, potentially putting the two groups at odds.

It is important to note, however, that AI systems need credible information to function; without reliable publishers, researchers, or writers, AI's responses may become less reliable in turn. At the same time, publishers need sustainable ways to finance their production, which could mean adapting to AI searches.

Regulations concerning AI may further complicate this relationship. For example, the UK's Competition and Markets Authority has been examining competition and consumer-protection issues surrounding AI foundation models. Its work considers how AI markets may develop and the implications of powerful firms controlling important inputs and routes to market. That matters to digital discovery because the systems through which consumers find information could become commercially significant gateways between businesses, publishers, and customers.

Why Traffic Does Not Correlate With Influence

For years, online marketing provided businesses with an intuitive metric: someone searched, clicked, and arrived at a website. AI makes that journey less straightforward because discovery, research, and comparison can increasingly happen before the visit.

That does not make clicks irrelevant. Traditional search still operates at a dramatically greater referral scale, while websites remain important places for transactions, deeper research, and direct customer relationships. The strategic change is that businesses may increasingly need to measure what happens before the click.

In an AI-mediated discovery economy, the companies gaining an advantage may not simply be those attracting the most visits. They may be those that understand where customer consideration begins, whether their brands enter that conversation, and how that early influence eventually translates into measurable commercial outcomes.