Jennifer Lopez is facing backlash over a $150 crystal-embellished lip balm and a bizarre AI-looking ad that one viewer called the 'dumbest product launch in history.' The Instagram video, labelled as AI content, has drawn criticism over its surreal imagery and the steep price of the singer's latest JLO Beauty collection featuring Swarovski crystals.

Crystal-Covered Lip Balm Sparks Price Backlash

Lopez's beauty brand originally introduced its Beso Balm in 2023 for $19. The new limited-edition Beso Bling collection gives the lip balm a luxurious makeover, with Swarovski crystal embellishments and three variants inspired by different chapters of Jennifer Lopez's career.

The collection includes The Dancer, a crisp apple-flavoured version representing 'where the hustle began;' The Singer, a cherry-flavoured balm symbolising 'finding her voice', and The Star, a coconut-inspired edition that embodies 'owning the light'.

Each costs $150, although the products have been advertised at a discounted price of $120. Customers can also purchase all three for $225. The collaboration with Swarovski has drawn criticism from social media users who questioned whether the decorative packaging justified the $131 difference from the original balm.

One commenter compared the products to 'sad blinged out weed grinders,' while another critic questioned the luxury pricing by referencing Lopez's working-class roots and lyrics from her 2002 hit 'Jenny from the Block', which emphasises staying grounded despite fame and success. 'It's the "I stay grounded" for me...while charging $150 for bedazzled Carmex-style lip balm. Def out of touch,' the user wrote.

AI-Looking Ad Leaves Fans Baffled

The ad, which carries an 'AI content' label on Instagram, has also attracted criticism from social media users, with some questioning the apparent reliance on artificial intelligence for the luxury product campaign. The video opens with dozens of cherries tumbling onto a subway carriage as Lopez's 2002 hit 'Jenny from the Block' plays.

Coconuts then roll through the streets of a sunlit location before dozens of apples cascade down a wet sidewalk. The bizarre sequence ends with a crystal-covered hummingbird hovering above three lip balms, with 'Beso Bling' emblazoned across its chest.

'Filthy rich, and you couldn't hire someone to animate this,' one Instagram user commented, while another urged the brand to 'use real humans and pay them.' Others questioned why Lopez did not collaborate with a local artist. 'Could have collabed with an actual New York artist or just any real person but instead chose...this!' one commenter said.

Another particularly frustrated viewer took aim at both the advert's disconnected locations and the unusual appearance of the hummingbird. 'This is the dumbest product launch in history. Who IS this marketing team?' the commenter wrote.

Celebrity Brands Face Questions Over Premium Product Pricing

Despite the backlash, JLO Beauty promotes the balm as a luxury lip product, claiming its formula 'melts onto lips for luxurious, cushioning comfort and a luminous, glass-like shine.'

The controversy comes amid another recent backlash over celebrity-led beauty and fashion marketing, this time involving Kim Kardashian's shapewear brand, SKIMS. The brand recently offered refunds or store credit after customers criticised a $148 advent calendar filled with inexpensive accessories such as hair ties, bobby pins, and bra straps. Both launches highlight similar complaints from consumers who questioned whether the products offered enough value to justify their premium prices.