LinkedIn is facing growing criticism from users who say its professional networking platform is increasingly filled with AI-generated content, exaggerated career achievements and repetitive self-promotional posts. As some question the value of its Premium subscriptions and job-search tools, others are considering alternative platforms for more meaningful professional connections.

The backlash has reignited debate over whether LinkedIn still offers the authentic networking experience that made it popular among professionals.

LinkedIn Users Slam AI Slop and Performative Posts

Several users on X have criticised what they describe as an increasingly artificial and self-congratulatory LinkedIn feed.

One post drew significant attention for pointing out that 'The SpaceX engineers who caught the rocket don't write LinkedIn thought pieces about leadership.' It received around 30,000 likes and more than 700,000 views.

The SpaceX engineers who caught the rocket don't write LinkedIn thought pieces about leadership. — John LeFevre (@JohnLeFevre) November 16, 2026

Another user described LinkedIn as 'unusable,' complaining about a constant stream of AI-generated content, performative productivity posts and self-congratulatory updates.

linkedin is genuinely becoming unusable.. just a never-ending feed of ai slop, fake productivity and people congratulating themselves for doing absolutely nothing — Karan (@itsmeekaran) November 16, 2026

Another user questioned LinkedIn's profile-viewing feature, calling the 'X viewed your profile' notification unnecessary.

LinkedIn's ‘X viewed your profile’ is such an unnecessary feature. — KUFF KAFF KWEFF (@kuffkaffkweff) November 16, 2026

LinkedIn Introduces AI Slop Reporting Feature

LinkedIn has acknowledged concerns about low-quality content and introduced a 'Seems like AI slop' reporting option on 30 July 2026.

The feature allows members to flag posts and comments they consider generic, repetitive or lacking original insight. Within its first two weeks, more than one million members had used the reporting option, according to the company.

In a 15 September update, LinkedIn reported a 40 per cent reduction in views of content it classified as AI slop. The company attributed the improvement to its broader content-quality efforts, including improved detection systems. It also began providing feedback through post analytics when content received sufficient community reports.

LinkedIn said its definition of AI slop focuses on low-effort content that lacks a clear point of view or meaningful perspective, rather than all content created with AI assistance.

LinkedIn Premium Faces Backlash From Job Seekers

The platform's paid subscription features have also attracted criticism, particularly from people looking for employment.

One X user questioned why unemployed people searching for work should have to pay for Premium, describing the concept as 'insane.'

The concept of Linkedin wanting you to pay for premium when you are unemployed and looking for a job is insane — Noah (@NoahKingJr) November 16, 2026

LinkedIn Premium Career starts at £29.99 per month in the UK, or £179.88 for an annual subscription. Its features include five monthly InMail credits, information about profile viewers, applicant insights, advanced job-search filters and access to LinkedIn Learning.

The subscription also offers AI-powered job-search insights and tools designed to help members stand out to recruiters. However, LinkedIn's basic account still allows users to search for jobs and apply without paying for Premium.

Not all users are ready to move away from LinkedIn, however. One X user suggested that freelancers struggling to find work on Upwork could use the platform to identify employees and decision-makers within companies.

If Upwork doesn't work, Use LinkedIn it gives you access to see who works in the company and decision makers. — Technical Ben (@TechnicalBben) November 16, 2026

What Are the Alternatives to LinkedIn?

Professionals looking for different ways to connect, find work or share expertise have several options. Contra allows freelancers to showcase portfolios and connect with potential clients, while Reddit offers industry-specific communities for career advice and professional discussions.

XING provides networking and job opportunities, particularly in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, while Substack allows writers and industry experts to build audiences through newsletters and articles.

Job seekers can also consider Indeed, which focuses on job listings and applications. While these platforms are not all direct replacements for LinkedIn, they offer alternative ways to build professional connections, showcase expertise and pursue career opportunities.

Is LinkedIn Really Losing Users?

Despite the criticism, LinkedIn's latest figures do not indicate an overall decline in its membership or engagement.

In October 2026, the company reported having more than 1.4 billion members. Views of content in its Feed increased by more than 16 per cent year-on-year, while time spent engaging with Feed content rose by more than 15 per cent.

LinkedIn also said more than 10 million members use its AI-powered job search daily.

The figures indicate continued membership growth and increased Feed engagement, even as some users express dissatisfaction with the platform's content and features. However, registered membership figures do not necessarily reflect the number of active users, meaning they do not establish whether fewer people are regularly using the platform.