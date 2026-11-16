Jensen Huang's allies are lobbying NVIDIA's board to bring him back as chief executive, the Financial Times (FT) reported on Sunday 15 November. Huang resigned on 11 November. On Friday 13 November, the FT reported that the board had approached Rene Haas, who runs Cambridge-based chip designer Arm, as a possible successor.

NVIDIA's board, which hires and fires its boss, makes the choice. That choice matters well beyond the company, because NVIDIA is the main supplier of chips for artificial intelligence (AI). Its shares fell 4.3 per cent on the day it announced Huang's exit, and it reports quarterly results on Tuesday 17 November.

Why Huang Left and Who Wants Him Back

NVIDIA's filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the US markets regulator, shows the board accepted Huang's resignation on 11 November and named finance chief Colette Kress interim chief executive. The filing gives no reason. Days earlier, Huang told staff he had had an affair. Reports had linked him to Alice Huang, a businesswoman US officials reportedly suspect of spying for China. Beijing rejected that accusation. The two are not related.

Brad Gerstner of Altimeter Capital and Gavin Baker of Atreides Management, two NVIDIA shareholders, wrote to the board on Friday 13 November. They urged it to keep 'all options on the table, including the potential return of Jensen Huang.' An open letter with more than 150,000 signatories, including Elon Musk and Epic Games chief executive Tim Sweeney, makes the same demand. Gerstner posted the shareholders' letter on X, and the post appears below.

This letter was sent to the Nvidia Board today which we believe outlines the minimum acceptable standards the Board owes shareholders as it manages this difficult situation. Onward. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/fIsyXVQ5tR — Brad Gerstner (@altcap) November 13, 2026

A Former NVIDIA Manager on the Shortlist

Haas once worked at NVIDIA. He spent seven years there, rising to lead its computing products business, before joining Arm in 2013, and became Arm's chief executive in 2022. He took Arm public on the Nasdaq exchange in 2023. Arm designs processor architectures and licenses them to other chip companies. The FT said Haas is one of several candidates, with no guarantee of an offer or an acceptance. Arm declined to comment.

The board said in a statement that it was still choosing a firm to run the search and had not formally engaged any potential candidates. The statement added: 'Any speculation regarding individual candidates, whether internal or external, is premature.' Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, the US finance secretary, has said the next chief executive should come from outside NVIDIA. Until the board appoints someone, Kress runs NVIDIA while keeping her finance role, according to Nvidia's filing.

What Comes Next for NVIDIA

Kress presents her first results as interim chief executive after US markets close on Tuesday. Dan Ives, an analyst at Yorkville Ives, told Agence France-Presse (AFP) the board had done what it needed: to 'rip off the band-aid and take NVIDIA into its next chapter without him.'

Spokespeople for NVIDIA and Jensen Huang declined to comment on the FT's comeback report, which cites unnamed sources. Any return would need approval from the directors who accepted his resignation. Their independent investigation into reports that he was a foreign intelligence target, launched on Sunday 8 November, has found nothing.