Kevin O'Leary sees Anthropic's proposed IPO as a potential trading opportunity but warns that the artificial intelligence company may not become profitable until 2030. While he believes its Claude platform could become a major enterprise technology, its enormous valuation and infrastructure obligations present significant financial risks.

Anthropic is preparing for a highly anticipated Nasdaq listing, with an indicated valuation of approximately $1.4 trillion. O'Leary previously described the offering as a potentially hot trade, but his latest comments suggest investors should distinguish between short-term market gains and sustainable profitability.

In a post on X on Tuesday, 17 November, accompanying an interview with Brian Sozzi, O'Leary urged prospective shareholders to understand what they were buying. He warned that Anthropic might not make money until 2030, despite its enormous valuation.

If you're considering Anthropic's IPO, understand what you're betting on. It may not make money until 2030, and the valuation is enormous. But you're investing in the role AI could play across all 11 sectors of the economy. We're already seeing AI improve productivity and margins, and Claude has become a major enterprise platform. That's the long term case. — Kevin O'Leary aka Mr. Wonderful (@kevinolearytv) November 17, 2026



Kevin O'Leary Sees Long-Term Potential in Anthropic

Despite his profitability concerns, O'Leary remains optimistic about Anthropic's commercial prospects. He sees the company as an opportunity to invest in the wider adoption of artificial intelligence across all 11 sectors of the economy. He also highlighted productivity improvements and expanding profit margins, describing Claude as a major enterprise platform.

During his interview with Sozzi, O'Leary compared the opportunity with investing in Amazon during its early years as a publicly traded company. Amazon experienced considerable volatility during its expansion before becoming one of the world's largest technology and retail businesses. However, the comparison does not guarantee a similar outcome for Anthropic. Its ability to convert AI demand into sustainable earnings will ultimately determine its long-term investment appeal.

Anthropic's $1.4 Trillion Valuation Raises Financial Concerns

Anthropic's infrastructure requirements add considerable weight to O'Leary's warning. Its indicated offering range of $70 to $78 per share implies a valuation of approximately $1.4 trillion at the upper end.

The company's regulatory filing disclosed approximately $900.9 billion in aggregate computing and infrastructure commitments, including purchase agreements and lease obligations. Around $451.6 billion is expected to fall due before 31 December 2030, with most remaining commitments scheduled between 2031 and 2045. Approximately $70.7 billion is due within the 12 months following 30 September 2026.

Anthropic also reported $6.2 billion in total indebtedness as of 30 September 2026, reflecting outstanding principal on convertible promissory notes issued to Amazon. These obligations underline the capital-intensive nature of developing and operating advanced AI systems. Investors will need to assess whether future revenues can justify the company's spending and proposed valuation.

Howard Marks and Dan Ives Disagree on Anthropic's Value

Other prominent investors and analysts have also offered contrasting assessments. Howard Marks, co-founder of Oaktree Capital Management, has questioned the reliability of forecasting Anthropic's earnings five years into the future. Rapid technological advances, competitive pressures, and changing customer demand make long-term projections difficult.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives has taken a more optimistic position on investor demand. He anticipated stronger interest at valuations between $1.5 trillion and $1.7 trillion but cautioned against aggressive buying at $2 trillion. Their differing views highlight the challenge of determining what Anthropic is worth before its long-term earnings potential becomes clearer.

Can Anthropic Deliver Returns Before 2030?

Anthropic's proposed IPO presents investors with a difficult balance between growth potential and financial risk. O'Leary sees considerable promise in Claude's enterprise adoption but believes shareholders may have to wait years for profitability. For prospective investors, the central question is whether Anthropic can turn growing AI demand into sustainable earnings while meeting its substantial infrastructure commitments. Those expecting quick returns may need to reconsider their expectations.