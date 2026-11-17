The Israeli military's reported transfer of 3.5 million Palestinian photographs to Amazon's facial-recognition platform raises questions about oversight when military surveillance relies on private technology companies. Leaked documents indicate the images were uploaded to Amazon Web Services (AWS) in early 2024 for analysis using Rekognition.

The photographs were transferred by a military department known as Rolling Stone, which holds extensive records on Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

A Military Database Moved Into Amazon's Cloud

Rolling Stone sits within an Israeli military software unit and manages a system centralising information about Palestinians. Its records include family details, property information, checkpoint crossings, work permits, and criminal activity.

The department also holds millions of photographs taken for Palestinian identity cards. The leaked documents indicate that 3.5 million photographs were uploaded to an Amazon data centre near Tel Aviv for analysis using Rekognition.

It remains unclear whether those images included photographs captured at Gaza checkpoints. After the ground invasion began in October 2023, Israeli forces routinely photographed Palestinians passing through checkpoints, including displaced people. A military source familiar with facial-recognition operations said Amazon's cloud infrastructure was used because of the 'very large scale' of images collected there.

Facial Recognition Raises Questions About Identification

Israel's use of facial recognition in Palestinian territories predates the Gaza war. Amnesty International's 2023 research documented systems in the occupied West Bank, including facial scanning at checkpoints and the Blue Wolf smartphone application, which allows soldiers to scan faces and retrieve information about Palestinians.

Amazon's Rekognition documentation describes tools for analysing images and comparing faces against stored collections. AWS acknowledges that image and video quality can affect results, with blur, movement, lighting, and face position among relevant factors.

The company offers a human-review option for certain low-confidence predictions, but there is no public confirmation that this was used in the Israeli military's project. The leaked material does not establish what accuracy thresholds or review procedures were applied.

That uncertainty matters where identification can have immediate consequences. Palestinians have been detained at checkpoints, but the documents do not establish that Rekognition determined any particular detention or arrest.

Project Nimbus Links the Military to Big Tech

The upload formed part of Israel's reliance on commercial cloud services. In 2021, Amazon and Google won the multibillion-dollar Project Nimbus contract to provide cloud services to Israeli government and military clients. AWS opened data centres in Israel in 2023, allowing government bodies to move information into local cloud infrastructure.

The leaked files describe a highly secured area within AWS's Tel Aviv data centre, called a 'walled garden', for sensitive military and intelligence material. The arrangement raises questions about provider oversight. An AWS spokesperson said the company had no 'visibility' into customers' workloads, adding: 'We respect the privacy of our customers, and we do not discuss our relationship without their consent.'

The Israel Defence Forces said it did not intend to comment on engagements or services related to operational needs. AWS described visits by Israeli soldiers to its Tel Aviv offices as routine customer briefings and meetings, rejecting suggestions that they represented anything else.

The case highlights the limited public visibility into how sensitive data is processed once it enters a commercial cloud.