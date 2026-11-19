Elon Musk has criticised Nvidia's decision to part ways with co-founder Jensen Huang, comparing the move to the Chicago Bulls dropping Michael Jordan during a winning streak. Speaking at The New York Times DealBook Summit on 18 November, Musk called Huang one of the most talented entrepreneur-chief executives in history and said he would gladly hire him.

The comments followed Huang's departure after reports of alleged relationships, including one involving a woman described as a Chinese intelligence asset. Nvidia's board has ruled out bringing him back as chief executive.

Musk Says Nvidia Made a Mistake

Musk, who described Huang as an old friend, said the former chief executive was comparable to Jordan at the height of his basketball career.

'You've got to think long and hard before you take someone ... and then you kick Michael Jordan off your team,' he said, describing a hypothetical Chicago Bulls side enjoying a winning streak. 'Doesn't seem like a smart decision to me.'

He said there was no one who could really replace Huang, arguing that his value extended far beyond ordinary executive duties. Musk pointed to Huang's understanding of technology, his management of supply chains and decades-long relationships with key suppliers in Korea and Taiwan.

He said employees remained loyal, with some turning down better offers elsewhere.

Nvidia Board Not Planning a Return

Nvidia's chairman Harvey Jones said directors had unanimously accepted Huang's departure and were not planning to reinstate him as chief executive.

Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and led it for more than three decades, overseeing its transformation from a graphics-chip maker into one of the world's most influential artificial intelligence companies.

Reports have described an alleged connection to a Chinese intelligence asset, but the claims should not be treated as proof that Huang passed confidential information to Beijing.

Musk Says He Would Hire Huang

Asked whether he would employ Huang, Musk answered: 'Of course. Who wouldn't?'

He called Huang an exceptionally talented entrepreneur and said the Nvidia co-founder was not actively looking for another job. Musk also acknowledged that Huang had made mistakes, but said he did not believe his friend was disloyal to the United States.

Musk's companies, including Tesla, SpaceX and xAI, rely on advanced computing infrastructure, making Nvidia an important supplier to the wider artificial intelligence industry. His defence of Huang therefore comes from both a personal friendship and a business environment in which access to high-performance chips is critical.

Nvidia has become central to the race to build AI systems. Its processors power data centres operated by technology companies and governments, and its relationships with manufacturers and suppliers are strategically important. That dependence helps explain why Musk sees Huang's departure as more than an executive change.

A Leadership Dispute With Wider Implications

Other technology leaders have expressed confidence that Nvidia can continue without Huang. Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella praised interim leadership, while OpenAI chief Sam Altman also voiced confidence in the company's team.

For now, Nvidia's board retains authority over the company's leadership. Musk's remarks add a prominent voice to the debate, but do not signal an imminent return for Huang. His Michael Jordan comparison captures the scale of his admiration, while the board's position shows that the dispute remains unresolved.