FC Barcelona player Gerard Piqué is enjoying his summer to the fullest. Just a few months after confirming his split from Colombian pop star Shakira, he has now been spotted kissing his much younger new girlfriend out in public.

Spanish media recently identified Piqué's new flame as 23-year-old Clara Chia Marti. Multiple media outlets shared photos and a video of the couple as they were locked in a tight embrace while smooching out in public for everyone to see during a Dani Martín concert at the Summerfest Cerdanya.

The 35-year-old footballer had his arm around the young blonde woman as he leaned down for a kiss that was captured by eagle-eyed photographers.

Pique with his new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti. pic.twitter.com/5SsKB30h63 — Barça Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) August 20, 2022

Now, many fans are asking questions about the Barcelona star's new lady love. According to Marca, Clara Chia Marti is a PR student who likely met the footballer while working for his company, Kosmos Holding. She was reportedly involved in the events organised by the sports and entertainment company.

Rumours about their relationship exploded earlier this year, just weeks before Pique and Shakira were forced to confirm their break-up back in June.

Clara deleted all of her social media accounts at the time, making it difficult to find photos of her and other means to connect her with the footballer. However, they are now showing off their relationship out in the open. In fact, they were believed to have been joined by Pique's father and brother at the concert. Furthermore, upwards of 3,000 other people were in attendance.

Needless to say, the footballer no longer wishes to keep his new relationship under wraps. Tabloids claim that Shakira is furious at the public display of affection, but the singer has so far remained silent. Pique and Shakira are currently in the middle of a custody battle over their two sons, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7.

The Colombian pop sensation has reportedly moved back to Miami, Florida, making the custody battle very crucial for both parents. Pique is obviously based in Barcelona, making it a transatlantic journey should either parent want to reunite with the children.