German-owned food company Knorr announced Sunday that they are in the process of re-branding and renaming their popular dressing, Zigeuner sauce, due to the racist undertones of their product name. The company had thought it best to replace the name of their much favoured spicy sauce with "Paprika Sauce Hungarian Style" in an effort to eliminate unfavourable interpretations that may be associated with it.

Because Zigeuner sauce, literally translated as "gypsy sauce" no longer sits well with these times -- Unilever, the consumer group that owns Knorr said "since 'gypsy sauce' can be interpreted in a negative way, we have decided to give our Knorr sauce a new name."

In French cuisine, the traditional gypsy sauce is called "a la zingara." and has been quite popular all over Europe since the 19th century. The rich red and spicy dressing is typically made with a tomato paste base, Hungarian paprika, onions and bell peppers. People in Germany and Austria keep this as a pantry staple in their household and is usually served over a juicy breaded veal cutlet called Zigeunerschnitzel or a gypsy schnitzel. This is still served in menus across the country despite gaining much criticism.

For years, civil rights groups have rallied and protested for the product to be renamed. However, the company rejected their petitions in 2013. The Roma and Sinti organisation in Germany have appealed to the company for many years to change the name stating that the dressing is not even part of their traditional cuisine. The word Zigeuner is a derogatory German expression for gypsy. It refers to the Romani and Sinti minority groups who have live across Europe for many centuries and are still sadly discriminated against today. They usually live below the poverty line and are considered to be traversing on the margins of society, unable to get access to education, and jobs.

Romani Rose, head of the Central Council of German Sinti and Roma, welcomed Knorr's decision to no longer use the term.

In his interview with German weekly Bild am Sonntag, he said "it is good that Knorr reacts to the complaints of apparently a lot of people." However, he expressed more worries on the increasing racism directed at minorities in Germany. This comes after a number of soccer fans in Germany were heard chanting the words Zigeuner or Jude — Jew — as a means to demoralise and insult players and fans of opposing teams during the games.