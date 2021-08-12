A four-year-old boy had to be rushed to the hospital after a giant American Bully Pitbull unexpectedly lunged at him while outside a Sainsbury store in Wolverhampton, West Midlands.

Eyewitnesses recalled that the toddler had run past the dog towards his dad when the attack happened. The animal suddenly leapt at him and bit his leg. A supermarket worker said the child "got bitten on the upper leg" and "it looked nasty."

The boy was said to be no match for the pitbull because he "was just a little lad and the dog was much bigger than him." The parademics and the police were immediately called to the scene.

"There were a couple of police cars, a paramedic, and an ambulance here," the worker said according to The Sun.

The incident reportedly happened just before 11:30 a.m. The police immediately seized the dog and the child was brought to the hospital for treatment. A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed they received a call about a dog bite. An ambulance and a paramedic officer was at the scene and "treated the patient, a boy, for injuries not believed to be serious." But the toddler was also "conveyed to hospital for further treatment."

"The child was taken to hospital for treatment but his physical injuries are not believed to be life-changing and we wish him well for a speedy recovery. He must have been very frightened," Sergeant Robert Pritchard, from Wolverhampton Police, said.

"The dog, thought to be an American Bully XL, was seized by officers at the scene and is now being looked after in our kennels. Its breed will be confirmed as part of our investigation," he added.

Sgt. Pritchard said they have the details of the dog's owners and have already spoken to them. He also assured that the police "will be in regular contact with them and the boy's family" as the investigation continues. It is unclear what made the dog attack the young child.

An American Bully Pitbull under the XL category can weigh up to eight stones and is often characterised by its big build or heavy muscles and clipped ears. Understandably, everyone outside the store who saw the attack must have feared for the young boy's life. Thankfully, his injuries are not life-threatening.