Reaching the top of your industry can be pretty challenging, and more so if you are holding yourself back without even realizing it. We reached out to Giuliana Infantolino and Ava Bamby, two leading models of the internet age, to get their insights on critical mistakes that might be stopping us from reaching our true professional success.

New Jersey-born Giuliana Infantolino moved to South Florida at the age of eighteen and steadily built up a career as a sought-after Instagram model and influencer. The rise in popularity of the e-girl saw Giuliana create a devoted social media following. Considered to be another leader of the e-girl scene, Ava Bamby achieved the impressive feat of going from zero to one million followers on TikTok within thirty days. Here, Giuliana Infantolino and Ava Bamby highlight three critical mistakes that can hold you back from professional success.

1.Over-apologizing

According to Giuliana Infantolino, humility is a valuable asset for anyone seeking success, but it should have its limits. She shares that many of us feel the need to apologize for issues we didn't create or ones that are so minor they should have been overlooked. Ava Bamby advises monitoring your language and ensuring that you are not devaluing yourself daily by overusing the word 'sorry.'

2.Letting your skills stagnate

Ava Bamby believes that the greatest leaders maintain a growth mindset, which is one that considers every setback to be a valuable learning opportunity. Giuliana Infantolino explains that if you allow yourself to think that you have learned everything you need to know about your industry, you will be holding yourself back. Both Giuliana and Ava believe in the importance of keeping your skills fresh and adapting to changes within your industry so that your skillset never becomes outdated.

3.Overlooking your personal brand

A personal brand is an entity that you can shape and create to share what you stand for. Giuliana Infantolino shares that in the internet age, it is vital to have a well-defined personal brand that you can use to engage with followers online and collaborate with other brands. Ava Bamby advises taking the time to consider the tone and personality that would appeal to your target audience to construct the perfect personal brand.

Achieving professional success can often feel like an endless uphill climb, but Giuliana Infantolino and Ava Bamby believe that avoiding these three common mistakes can make the journey a lot easier.