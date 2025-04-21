A New York woman has been arrested after physically assaulting a pro-life interviewer during a filmed street interview debating abortion rights. The viral video, posted by Live Action, a group known for its staunch anti-abortion stance, shows the moment Brianna J. Rivers launched a violent attack on interviewer Savannah Craven Antao.

The altercation, which has since exploded across social media, has reignited conversations around reproductive rights, freedom of speech and how personal belief systems can escalate into real-world violence.

Heated Exchange Turns Violent on Camera

On 3 April, 23-year-old Antao set up a street interview asking passers-by about their stance on abortion. Rivers, 30, initially engaged in friendly conversation. However, the exchange turned tense when Planned Parenthood was mentioned.

'You don't get to kill the baby just because their dad didn't want them,' Antao argued. Rivers replied that unwanted children often end up in foster care, where they are abused or treated like 'personal slaves'.

Matters escalated when Antao suggested that Rivers' argument meant she supported killing children in foster care and victims of sexual assault. 'So we should just kill them?!' she asked mockingly. The confrontation devolved as both women began speaking over one another.

'What I said is that, in general, if I don't want to have a baby, I should have the choice,' Rivers stated. Antao repeatedly accused her of supporting the killing of foster children, while Rivers countered that Antao did not 'understand the magnitude of having a child'.

The confrontation ended in physical violence when Rivers punched Antao in the face and struck her with her phone. As she left the scene, she shouted: 'Suck my d**k.'

According to reports, Rivers was arrested shortly after and charged with second-degree assault.

'God Is Good': Antao Responds to Arrest

Following the attack, Antao shared graphic images of her bloodied face online, confirming that her injuries had required stitches. On Friday, she posted again on social media to announce Rivers' arrest, writing: 'Just got word from detectives Brianna J. Rivers was arrested! God is good! Thank you detectives at the 28th precinct NYC! #BlueLivesMatter #JusticeIsServed #ThankYouGod.'

Speaking on Fox News, Antao reflected on the incident and the broader implications of abortion advocacy.

'The truth is, abortion is violence, and it creates violence,' she said. 'This is what abortion does to people. It hurts women, it hurts families and it hurts babies.'

She believed that the violent reaction stemmed from Rivers hearing her own words echoed back at her. 'Maybe she realised it didn't sound too great,' Antao said.

Rivers Responds: 'I Was Provoked'

Rivers later took to social media to defend herself, admitting she should not have responded physically but insisting that the video did not portray the full story. She denied being a confrontational person and questioned the characterisation of her as violent.

'Anyone who knows me knows how respectful I am. I don't even litter. There's no way you believe I'm punching people for disagreeing with my POV,' she wrote.

Rivers claimed she had been baited and that Live Action's footage was edited to paint her as a 'child killing monster'. She insisted that Antao was a 'professional antagonist' rather than a legitimate journalist and declared: 'The truth will be told.'

GoFundMe Campaign Shut Down Amid Backlash

In the wake of her arrest, Rivers launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for legal expenses, managing to collect £2,787 ($8,695) before the platform removed it for violating its terms of service. A spokesperson confirmed that all donations had been refunded.

Rivers blamed Antao's supporters for mass-reporting the fundraiser and even claimed the incident had cost her her job.

'This matter is supposed to be dealt with in court, but this woman has been stalking my social media platforms to continue antagonising and harassing me,' she wrote on Facebook. 'It's one thing to be upset about what was done, but cyberbullying, stalking, doxxing, those are all very uncalled for.'

She concluded: 'If you support her, do that. You don't have to tear me down in the process.'

The Bigger Picture: What Americans Really Think About Abortion

The encounter between Antao and Rivers underscores the deeply polarising nature of the abortion debate in the United States.

According to a 2022 Pew Research survey, 62% of Americans believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases. Of that figure, 29% support legality in all instances, while 33% support it in most. In contrast, 36% believe abortion should be illegal in all or most cases, including 8% who favour a complete ban.

Abortion access in the US varies dramatically by state. As of August 2024, 17 states, mostly Republican-led and concentrated in the South, have imposed near-total bans. These often begin at just six weeks into pregnancy, with limited exceptions for rape, incest or maternal health. An additional eight states permit abortion with narrower windows of legality, generally cutting off access between 12 and 23 weeks.

Beyond the Punch: What the Incident Represents

The altercation between Antao and Rivers is about more than a single act of violence. It reflects a larger cultural divide over reproductive rights, freedom of speech and ideological extremism.

In today's America, defending one's values, whether free speech or bodily autonomy, often depends on who is speaking and where they are. Unless citizens on both sides of the issue commit to respectful dialogue, such confrontations may only become more frequent and more dangerous.