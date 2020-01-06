One of the most prestigious accolades were handed out Sunday night, in the star-studded 77th Golden Globes Awards. Hollywood's biggest stars were honoured for their work in films and American television for the year 2019 in the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. Hosted by comedian Ricky Gervais for the fifth time, the show was aired on NBC.
The nominations were announced last month by Tim Allen, Dakota Fanning, and Susan Kelechi Watson and were led by Netflix's original television dramas and films in various categories. "Marriage Story" and mobster flick "The Irishmen" emerged as the frontrunner with multiple nominations in various categories. These were competing against the likes of Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood," "Joker," "1917" and more.
Hit shows like "The Crown," "Chernobyl," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" also bagged several nominations, making it a tough competition for the top spot.
Apart from the trophy giveaway, 2020 Golden Globes had several memorable moments. Gervais roasted several A-listers opening with Jeffrey Epstein joke and making Leonardo DiCaprio, Felicity Huffman, and Judi Dench as his other targets. Meanwhile, Kate McKinnon gave a moving speech and presented Ellen DeGeneres with the Carol Burnett Award for Achievement in Television for her "outstanding contributions to television on or off the screen." In addition, Tom Hanks was awarded with the honorary Cecil B. DeMille Award for his extraordinary contributions to the world of entertainment.
Following is the complete list 77th Golden Globe winners in film categories:
Best Motion Picture—Drama
1917
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture—Drama
Joaquin Pheonix in Joker as Arthur Fleck/Joker
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture
Renee Zellweger in Judy as Judy Garland
Best Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy
Taron Egerton in Rocketman as Elton John
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture—Drama
Awkwafina in The Farewell as Billi Wang
Best Supporting Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture
Brad Pitt in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" as Cliff Booth
Best Supporting Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture
Laura Dern in "Marriage Story" as Nora Fanshaw
Best Director
Sam Mendes for "1917"
Best Screenplay
Quentin Tarantino for "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"
Best Original Score
Hildur Guðnadóttir for Joker
Best Original Song
"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" by Elton John, Bernie Taupin– Rocketman
Best Animated Feature Film
Missing Link
Best Foreign Language Film
Parasite (South Korea)
77th Golden Globe Winners in television categories
Best Television Series—Drama
Succession
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Brian Cox in Succession as Logan Roy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series—Drama
Olivia Colman – The Crown as Queen Elizabeth II
Best Television Series—Musical or Comedy
Fleabag
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series—Musical or Comedy
Ramy Youssef in Ramy as Ramy Hassan
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series—Musical or Comedy
Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Fleabag as Fleabag
Best Miniseries or Television Film
Chernobyl
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or Television Film
Russell Crowe in The Loudest Voice as Roger Ailes
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or Television Film
Michelle Williams in Fosse/Verdon as Gwen Verdon
Best Supporting Performance by an Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Television Film
Stellan Skarsgård in Chernobyl as Boris Shcherbina
Best Supporting Performance by an Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Television Film
Patricia Arquette in The Act as Dee Dee Blanchard.