One of the most prestigious accolades were handed out Sunday night, in the star-studded 77th Golden Globes Awards. Hollywood's biggest stars were honoured for their work in films and American television for the year 2019 in the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. Hosted by comedian Ricky Gervais for the fifth time, the show was aired on NBC.

The nominations were announced last month by Tim Allen, Dakota Fanning, and Susan Kelechi Watson and were led by Netflix's original television dramas and films in various categories. "Marriage Story" and mobster flick "The Irishmen" emerged as the frontrunner with multiple nominations in various categories. These were competing against the likes of Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood," "Joker," "1917" and more.

Hit shows like "The Crown," "Chernobyl," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" also bagged several nominations, making it a tough competition for the top spot.

Apart from the trophy giveaway, 2020 Golden Globes had several memorable moments. Gervais roasted several A-listers opening with Jeffrey Epstein joke and making Leonardo DiCaprio, Felicity Huffman, and Judi Dench as his other targets. Meanwhile, Kate McKinnon gave a moving speech and presented Ellen DeGeneres with the Carol Burnett Award for Achievement in Television for her "outstanding contributions to television on or off the screen." In addition, Tom Hanks was awarded with the honorary Cecil B. DeMille Award for his extraordinary contributions to the world of entertainment.

Following is the complete list 77th Golden Globe winners in film categories:

Best Motion Picture—Drama

1917

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture—Drama

Joaquin Pheonix in Joker as Arthur Fleck/Joker

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture

Renee Zellweger in Judy as Judy Garland

Renee Zellweger in Judy as Judy Garland

Best Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy

Taron Egerton in Rocketman as Elton John

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture—Drama

Awkwafina in The Farewell as Billi Wang

Best Supporting Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture

Brad Pitt in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" as Cliff Booth

Best Supporting Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture

Laura Dern in "Marriage Story" as Nora Fanshaw

Best Director

Sam Mendes for "1917"

Best Screenplay

Quentin Tarantino for "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

Best Screenplay

Quentin Tarantino for "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

Best Original Score

Hildur Guðnadóttir for Joker

Best Original Song

"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" by Elton John, Bernie Taupin– Rocketman

Best Animated Feature Film

Missing Link

Best Foreign Language Film

Parasite (South Korea)

77th Golden Globe Winners in television categories

Best Television Series—Drama

Succession

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox in Succession as Logan Roy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series—Drama

Olivia Colman – The Crown as Queen Elizabeth II

Best Television Series—Musical or Comedy

Fleabag

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series—Musical or Comedy

Ramy Youssef in Ramy as Ramy Hassan

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series—Musical or Comedy

Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Fleabag as Fleabag

Best Miniseries or Television Film

Chernobyl

Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or Television Film

Russell Crowe in The Loudest Voice as Roger Ailes

Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or Television Film

Michelle Williams in Fosse/Verdon as Gwen Verdon

Best Supporting Performance by an Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Television Film

Stellan Skarsgård in Chernobyl as Boris Shcherbina

Best Supporting Performance by an Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Television Film

Patricia Arquette in The Act as Dee Dee Blanchard.