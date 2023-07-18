British universities have been gradually increasing the number of undergraduate students over the past two decades. In the 2021/2022 academic year, over two million undergraduates studied at British universities.

The number of undergraduates first rose above two million in the previous academic year (2020/2021). To put that into perspective, in the 2000/2001 academic year, the number of undergraduate students was significantly less at 1,541,225.

There are many factors to consider for students considering whether or not to go to university. Is a degree worth the student debt? Will a degree lead to a worthwhile career? Is it better to complete a course in the STEM field or to study a subject in the arts or humanities? These are difficult questions to answer for young people up and down the country who are looking to build a successful and happy future.

For those students that saw their university experience impacted by the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is questionable whether they received good value for money in the education they received. Moreover, the Student Group Claim are demanding that universities refund students who saw their educational experience compromised.

However, it is not just students that are concerned about value for money in degree courses. So too are politicians in Westminster. Crucially, according to the government, whilst Britain is home to many high-profile universities, a small number of university courses in Britain saddle students "with debt, low earnings" and "poor job prospects."

As well as ensuring that higher education is a good investment for students, the government have also expressed concern for the taxpayer, who foot the bill when it comes to funding degrees from which graduates fail to pay back their student debt.

Therefore, the government have announced a crackdown on what they call "rip-off university degrees". This means that degree courses which are not up to scratch when it comes to delivering graduate outcomes "will be subject to strict controls".

The Office for Students (OfS) will be tasked with limiting the number of students allowed to study on university courses which have a poor track record when it comes to student outcomes. According to OfS figures, "nearly three in ten graduates do not progress into highly skilled jobs or further study 15 months after graduating".

Furthermore, the total number of students that would be financially better off if they had decided not to attend university is one in five. That is, according to estimates by the Institute for Fiscal Studies.

Commenting on the new crackdown, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said that despite the world-leading standards of top British universities, "too many young people are being sold a false dream and end up doing a poor-quality course at the taxpayers' expense that doesn't offer the prospect of a decent job at the end of it".



Furthermore, Philip Augar, the chair of the independent Review of Post-18 Education and Funding, has said that the new measures send a "strong signal" to British universities to control the admissions that are "not in students' best interests".



In 2019, an independent report investigating reviewed post-18 education and funding was published. The report recommended that universities "bear down on low-value degrees" as well as increase "the provision of courses better aligned with the economy's needs". Moreover, the report claims that disappointment awaits students who graduate from "a small but significant minority" of degree courses at British universities.

The report also addresses the issue of government funding. It explains that the excessive supply of some courses has been caused by "generous and undirected funding," which has created a financial burden for the taxpayer. Furthermore, in areas of strategic importance, graduate numbers have been lacking, the report explains.



As well as the crackdown on poorly performing degrees, the government have also announced that the maximum fee for classroom-based foundation year courses will be decreased from £9,250 to £5,760. According to the government, the numbers encouraged to take foundation year courses are too high. For example, in subjects like business, where a foundation year is "not necessary" the government claim.



Moreover, Baroness Alison Wolf, a panel member of the Independent Review of Post-18 Education and Funding, expressed her delight at the changes. She said that the "current meteoric growth" in foundation year courses "is hard to justify educationally or in cost terms".



New measures announced by the government also include a new digital platform and changes to apprenticeships.



Firstly, the government announced a plan to launch a new digital platform this autumn on which individuals and employers can find a wide range of qualifications and opportunities in a single place. For example, apprenticeships, T Levels, Skills Bootcamps, and essential skills courses.



Secondly, the steps undertaken by businesses to register to employ an apprentice will be cut by a third. Furthermore, 100 apprenticeships across sectors including construction and healthcare will be updated to "reflect the latest technological advancements".



Jane Gratton, Head of People Policy at the British Chambers of Commerce, welcomed the measures, stating that the government are "taking steps in the right direction to reduce the complexity and excess bureaucracy in the apprenticeship system". She also highlighted the role of apprenticeships in "boosting technical skills" as well as "helping firms tackle skills shortages".

