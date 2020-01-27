Romance is in the air for Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.

The loving couple brought romance to the stage at 2020 Grammys on Sunday night with a performance of their latest song "Nobody But You." For the sizzling performance, Gwen Stefani changed from her red carpet dress to a fairy-tale inspired gown with a long train. She paired the heart filled sheer white dress with a matching headband while Blake Shelton looked dapper in a classic three-piece suit as he played the guitar.

"I don't wanna live without you / I don't wanna even breathe / I don't wanna dream about you / Wanna wake up with you next to me," the pair sang while holding onto each other hands. At the end of the performance, Shelton bowed down to his lady love, before the couple leaned into each other for a kiss.

Apart from the performance that took our breath away, the country singer was at the Grammys for his nomination as Best Country Solo Performance for his track "God's Country."

Before Alicia Keys introduced "The Voice" coaches on the stage to perform their new song, the Grammy Awards honoured Kobe Bryant, former Los Angeles Lakers player, with a heartfelt performance with Boyz II Men, reports Entertainment Tonight. Bryant along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday morning. He was 41.

Shelton and Stafani also walked the red carpet together, with the 50-year-old songstress wearing a strapless white bedazzled mini dress with thigh-high boots and the "Hell Right" singer in a classic suit. While taking questions on the red carpet ahead of the show, the lovebirds gushed about each other while dodging questions about a potential engagement, reports Fox News.

"This is absolutely mind-blowing. I mean the whole thing. It's hard to believe that I'm back at the Grammys... Not just that, but with Blake Shelton, my favorite human being," Stefani said at the red carpet after which Shelton joked: "did you get that? Did you record that everybody?"

The "Cool" singer also dodged engagement questions like a pro. When the couple was asked why the 43-year-old hasn't yet put a ring on her finger, Stefani said: "There's no room, look at that!" while pointing to the many rings adorning her fingers.