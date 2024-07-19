Before Vietnam, Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts managed and operated only 14 resorts across six countries globally. This limited number reflects the brand's stringent standards in selecting destinations for their stunning properties. After numerous evaluations, Gran Meliá Nha Trang, the "15th Wonder" of Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts, has been introduced, making Vietnam the 7th country and the brand's first Southeast Asian destination.

Dubbed Vietnam's billionaire peninsula, Gran Meliá Nha Trang boasts feng shui elements, with its back against the majestic Co Tien Mountain and facing the expansive blue sea.

Capitalizing on the natural gifts bestowed upon Nha Trang, such as its year-round mild climate, consistently clean air rated green on the CGI scale, and amongst the world's most beautiful bays, Gran Meliá Nha Trang is designed to optimize the living and vacation experience.

Not only does it bear the hallmark of a world-renowned luxury resort brand, but Gran Meliá Nha Trang also boasts unique values. Upon choosing Gran Meliá Nha Trang, guests are immersed in a world of extravagance and sophistication with "Spanish Luxury" – experience royal services tailored for the elite, enjoy the modern Vega Yacht, explore a chain of high-end Asian-European restaurants, relax at the private Calanques-style beach, or dive into the "miniature ocean wonder" Van San Dao – Vietnam's first coral reef park.

The Limited Edition Mansion Collection

The 98 beach villas at Gran Meliá Nha Trang are not merely places to stay but architectural artworks, meticulously crafted down to the finest details. Inspired by Indian Creek, the famous billionaire peninsula in Miami of the United States, Gran Meliá Nha Trang is the proud Vietnamese version, where guests can enjoy the perfect blend of nature's raw beauty with top-tier services and amenities.

The crowning jewel of Gran Meliá Nha Trang is the collection of 10 one-of-a-kind mansions in The Limited Edition Mansion, including The Coral Villas furnished by Roberto Cavalli Home Interiors – two timeless legacies and the only two villas worldwide designed personally by the legendary Roberto Cavalli.

Marked by the renowned fashion house, the space combines a traditional touch and 'Made in Italy' excellence, offering customers a truly unique experience. One of the distinct features of these "branded" villas is the 100% handmade furniture crafted by Italy's top artisans, representing the pinnacle of sophistication and luxury.

The other two mansion lines of The Limited Edition Mansion, The Coral Artistry and The Coral Villas, inspired by the GTT 15 Yacht, also boast remarkable highlights.

Coral Artistry is a masterpiece of architecture and painting, created for owners with artistic souls. The Coral Villas, inspired by GTT 15 Yacht, recreate the "timeless" design of the limited-edition $13 million Dynamiq GT115 superyacht from the Porsche Design series by Dynamiq, incorporating all Minotti by Porsche interiors into the grand up to 1,400m2 villa space.

Nestled in the paradise bay of Nha Trang, Gran Meliá Nha Trang has become a new symbol of international tourism in the coastal city.

Invested by KDI Holdings Group and other prominent names such as Hyundai E&C – Korea's top construction group, HBA – the leading world-renowned hospitality design firm; and Minotti, Italy's furniture 'national treasure", Gran Meliá Nha Trang offers guests entirely new experiences. Visitors can immerse themselves in an exquisite artistic space, enjoy diverse entertainment services, and luxuriate in first-class amenities.