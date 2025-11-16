Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has ignited a political tempest by claiming that her push for full disclosure of the Jeffrey Epstein files drove former President Donald Trump 'over the edge.'

Just days after Trump publicly withdrew his support for Greene, calling her 'wacky' and a 'ranting lunatic,' the Georgia congresswoman published a screenshot of what she says are text messages she sent him about the Epstein case. In the messages, she insists caused his dramatic break.

A Fractured Alliance

For years, Greene was among Trump's most vocal allies, embracing the firebrand brand of the MAGA movement.

Their alliance appeared unshakeable until a bill demanding the release of Epstein-related records, including flight logs, materials naming associates, and agents tied to the investigation, fractured their bond.

In a Truth Social post, Trump declared he was 'withdrawing my support and Endorsement' of Greene, accusing her of moving 'Far Left' and incessant complaining.

Greene immediately countered with a lengthy missive on X (formerly Twitter), claiming she had 'supported President Trump with too much of my precious time, too much of my own money,' but would not 'worship or serve Donald Trump.

President Trump just attacked me and lied about me. I haven’t called him at all, but I did send these text messages today. Apparently this is what sent him over the edge.



The Epstein files.



And of course he’s coming after me hard to make an example to scare all the other… pic.twitter.com/EcUzaohZZs — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 15, 2025

Epstein Files at the Heart of the Rift

The flashpoint is Greene's vocal advocacy for releasing the Justice Department's Epstein files. She joined a bipartisan discharge petition, a legislative manoeuvre aimed at forcing a House vote to compel the release of Epstein-related documents.

In her CBS Mornings interview, Greene described Trump's resistance as 'a huge miscalculation.' She said she has spoken to Epstein's survivors, whom she argues deserve full transparency, and insisted that some of those survivors have stated Trump 'did nothing wrong.'

Greene even referenced Virginia Giuffre, a high-profile Epstein accuser who, she said, 'under oath ... said Donald Trump did nothing wrong, and she wrote it in her book.'

Her message clearly suggests that she is fighting not just for document transparency but for the credibility of the survivors she claims are being ignored by Trump.

Greene didn't stop at national posturing. She also raised an alarm about her personal safety. According to her, private security firms have warned her that threats are escalating, with threats, she says, fuelled by what she calls 'aggressive rhetoric' from Trump and internet trolls she accuses of being paid.

'As a woman, I take threats from men seriously,' Greene said, framing her experience as giving her a 'small understanding of the fear and pressure the women ... victims of Jeffrey Epstein ... must feel.'

Greene further accused Trump of using her as a warning to other Republicans. She claimed his public attack is meant to 'make an example' of her ahead of a crucial House vote on the Epstein files.

That assertion has rattled the broader MAGA movement, which is already sharply divided over Epstein's legacy. Greene's breakaway fuels a growing narrative: Trump is retreating from transparency, pulling back from previously bold promises, and dismissing even his closest allies.

Bigger Implications

The clash lays bare deep fractures within Trump's base, a base that once rallied around grand conspiracies but is now demanding accountability.

Greene's push for full Epstein-file transparency could force even more high-profile scrutiny, particularly if the House vote succeeds. Meanwhile, Trump's public denunciation of a loyal supporter marks a risky move. By attacking one of his own, he risks alienating the very grassroots that helped lift him to power.

In a rare display of ideological independence, Greene seems to be staking out a future beyond Trump; standing not just for Epstein victims, but for a version of MAGA that demands more than loyal applause.