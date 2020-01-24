France international forward Antoine Griezmann is proud to play alongside a star-studded Barcelona squad at Camp Nou. He said that more glory is waiting for him down the road.

Griezmann believes that Lionel Messi is "the strongest player in the world." The Frenchman's intentions are clear, as he is willing to create history while playing alongside the legendary Argentine forward.

Griezmann experienced a slow opening at Camp Nou. However, he is back in form and he has been delivering some good performances on a regular basis.

Griezmann's double helped Barca avoid an upset against minnows Ibiza in the Copa del Rey. In his last 11 appearances for the defending La Liga champions, Griezmann has scored seven goals. Football pundits claimed that the Barca authorities wouldn't have asked for a more perfect time for the Frenchman to return to form since Luis Suarez is temporarily ruled out because of injury.

The World Cup winner himself believes that there is more to come from him.

In a recent interview, he said, "It's a pride thing, I'm very happy to be at Barcelona. My father is very happy to see his son playing at Barcelona. I want to write about the history of this club. I have to work to do it, I have to work to be important for this club. Leo is the strongest player in the world and it's nice to share the pitch with him. I try to understand his movements and move well when he has the ball to have a better connection"

So far, Griezmann has scored 11 goals for Barcelona since his debut. He is currently looking forward to making his time at Camp Nou more memorable as compared to the five super-productive years that he spent at Atletico Madrid.

The 28-year-old mentioned that spending time at Camp Nou is a beautiful experience, which he further stated to be the best moment so far in his professional football career. He intends to win all the trophies that come in Barca's way.

Barcelona is now back on the top of the La Liga points table after Quique Setien joined as the new manager. Winning the La Liga is not their only priority. The Catalan club is also aiming to win Copa del Rey and the UEFA Champions League.