Musician Claire Elise Boucher, better known by her stage name Grimes, is expecting her first child with boyfriend, Elon Musk. She announces it in the most NSFW way possible.

On Tuesday, the singer took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy. She shared a photo of her topless torso with a shadow of a fetus projected on her pregnant belly. It did not take long before it was taken down, thanks to some followers who reported her for violating the platform's nudity standards. Instagram upholds a no-nipple policy and Grimes' photo clearly violated it.

Apparently, the "Art Angels" hitmaker was also aware of the repercussions. She wrote a lengthy caption, along with the NSFW photo, about Instagram removing it from her feed before confirming that she and the Tesla founder are expecting their first child.

"I thought about censoring them for a hot minute haha (this may get taken down anyway) but the photo is so much less feral without the nipples," she wrote in the since-deleted post, as quoted by ET Canada.

"Plus being knocked up is a very feral & war-like state of being. Might as well be what it is," she continued. She further added, "Plus most of my friends told me not to post them so then I was afflicted w reverse psychology. Interrogated my shame and decided it was sum [sic] weird internalized self hated to feel uncomfortable about my body. Hope ur having a nice day!"

Grimes thereafter shared another photo, this time a censored one, after Instagram deleted the first snap. The fetus projection is still visible but the singer's bare chest is now partly covered with her long hair.

However, the NSFW photo is still up on her Twitter account, possibly because of the app's more lenient policy in terms of nudity. Grimes shared a comparison between the censored and uncensored images.

Outside of Grimes' pregnancy announcement on Instagram, a source also revealed that she is indeed pregnant with Musk's child. She has reportedly been turning down alcoholic drinks in the few get-togethers that she has been to. This way, she can keep the baby happy and healthy.

The Tesla CEO has yet to confirm Grimes' pregnancy, but it is to everyone's knowledge that they are in a relationship. They were first linked in 2018, after rumours circulated that they are dating. They eventually confirmed that they are an item.