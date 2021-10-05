Throughout the past half decade, mobile gaming has seen a major transformation in which the popularity of mobile gaming has seen phenomenal growth. During the first six months of 2019, UK consumers spent a staggering £3.3 billion on video games in which 20 million people opted to play games on their mobile.

As mobile technology has greatly improved and become more accessible across the world, more and more people are now seeing this as a preferable and most convenient way to play. Perhaps it's the fast pace of life that has pushed players towards mobile play while on the go, or social gaming habits of the next generation could be at play.

Below, we'll take a look at the phenomenal growth of the mobile industry and the factors fueling it.

The shift from traditional console gaming

Traditionally, the online gaming industry took up two forms; console and PC. The most popular gaming consoles have been PlayStation, XBOX and GameCube where the market was driven by male dominated advertisements and gaming themes of car racing or combat. However, today's gaming scene is very different.

According to statistics, 45% of US gamers are now women while 50% of UK gamers are female. This is thanks to a shift in the market where games are now more likely to be played on online streaming platforms and mobile devices than a console or PC. With this shift comes a new generation of games, based on social gaming phenomenon and games that would have been traditionally played offline.

Such games now include online bingo, traditional casino games and even board games which have made a significant comeback through digital innovation.

The shift to online bingo

Bingo is a game that was traditionally played in a bingo hall where someone would manually roll the balls and call out the numbers. The act of going to bingo was just as much about the social aspect as it was the game, in which it built up a reputation for being a game for middle-aged and older women. In fact, it became so ingrained in UK culture that quirky names for different numbers were created, including 'Man alive, number 5', 'Half a dozen, number 6' or 'the prime minister's den, number 10'.

Today, the bingo scene is vastly different in which people from all generations, genders and walks of life play the game. This is thanks to the shift to online bingo where not only is the game much more accessible than it once was but more like a video gaming experience too.

While yesterday's mobile devices were only capable of playing Snake or Space Invaders, today's mobile phone has much more computing power, larger memories, enhanced graphics and sound, and most importantly, greater connectivity to the internet.

The benefits of playing online bingo

By being able to play bingo online, the industry has really transformed over the last few years and has seen an incredible amount of versatility and growth. Such benefits of playing bingo online include:

Convenience

In today's fast paced world, not everyone has the luxury of taking themselves off to the bingo hall for a midweek game. Moreover, as more women than ever are now pursuing careers over the traditional notion of staying at home, the traditional industry has lost its customer base.

By adapting successfully to mobile bingo, more people are able to access the game at any time of the day, or night for that matter. Whether it's at 5am in the morning while commuting on the train or from the comfort of one's own sofa in the evening, online bingo can be called up on a smart phone easily.

Gaming quality

As smartphones have gotten more sophisticated, the graphics and sound of games have also significantly improved. This has allowed online bingo providers to get more creative, incorporating popular TV show and movie themes into games.

The social community

While people may not be playing online bingo alone, it doesn't mean they can't benefit from the social environment of traditional bingo halls. Many reputable online casinos have created platforms where users can interact, chat in real time and even compete in leaderboards.

The inclusive online community has helped to reduce stereotypes of bingo as a women's game, opening up significant potential for the online bingo market.

A faster game

Online bingo is generally quicker than a bingo game played in a traditional hall. This is because online games are automatic, whereas manual games have to account for people (e.g. marking off a number of needing to hear the number repeated). With online bingo, numbers are automatically tracked so that players won't miss a thing.

This also means players can choose to play multiple games at once if they so wish, increasing their odds of winning.

Overall, the shift from physical bingo halls to online bingo has been one that has done wonders for the industry. As bingo is not only more accessible but more appealing to different socio-economic groups in society, there's significant potential for more growth. As for the mobile gaming industry, the continued advancement of technologies like 5G, Virtual Reality, AI and Blockchain mean that we can expect to see even more exciting new offerings from the mobile gaming world imminently.