Borussia Dortmund star Erling Braut Haaland did not live up to the hype on Wednesday as the club failed to get past Manchester City in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League. Pep Guardiola's men are through to the semi-finals after a 2-4 aggregate victory.

City travelled to Germany with a 2-1 lead from the first leg, but 17-year-old England international Jude Bellingham levelled the scoreline when he curled in a goal for Dortmund early in the first half. City responded with a frantic attack that saw Kevin de Bruyne hitting the bar. Soon after, Riyad Mahrez took a shot on target but it was Bellingham who rescued Dortmund again with a solid block.

The Premier League leaders did not back down in the second half and their efforts eventually paid off. Emre Can gave away a penalty for handball and Mahrez stepped up to give City the outright lead in the tie.

Phil Foden was brimming with confidence as he scored the buffer goal for City in the final 15 minutes. Meanwhile, Haaland was mostly silent all evening, failing to live up to all the hype surrounding his name in recent weeks. While it is just one bad match for the young Norwegian, Dortmund's elimination from the Champions League and their current standing (5th) in the Bundesliga means they are unlikely to make it back next season.

It remains to be seen if Dortmund will cash in on the youngster this summer, before they risk having interest fade next season.

Meanwhile, City will be facing Paris St-Germain in the semi-finals. The French side has been in top form, and has taken out defending champions Bayern Munich earlier this week. Manchester City is also brimming with confidence, with their domestic campaign pretty much in the bag.

Guardiola has enjoyed massive domestic success since joining City, but the European Cup continues to be elusive. PSG is just as determined, with superstars Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr. eager to shine. It will be an explosive last-4, with Real Madrid facing Chelsea in the other semi-final.