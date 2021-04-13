Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland remains one of the biggest draws as the summer transfer window approaches. Top clubs from all across Europe including Manchester United, Real Madrid and Manchester City, are keen to sign the prolific goalscorer.

The Norway international's agent Mino Raiola has already spoken to Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid about a potential move but revealed recently that the German Bundesliga club has no intention of cashing in on Haaland's superstar status this summer.

"I can confirm that I was in Dortmund for talks," Raiola told SPORT1, as quoted on Marca. "Michael Zorc made it clear to us that Dortmund do not want to sell Erling this summer. I respect this opinion, but that does not automatically mean that I also agree."

"Dortmund were very clear in their views. We are okay with that. There is no war between us and Dortmund. Absolutely not," he added. "The relationship with Zorc, Aki[Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke) and [Dortmund director Sebastian] Kehl is still good."

Raiola, who has other high-profile footballers on his client list, is not known to bow down to clubs' wishes and will ensure he gets the outcome his clients desire.

Apart from Barcelona and Real, English Premier League outfits United and City are also big admirers of the Norwegian forward, who has netted 49 goals in 51 appearances for Dortmund thus far.

Haaland is said to have a £65 million release clause in his contract that will become active next season, but if the German club was allow him to leave this summer, they could well demand in excess of £100 million from interested suitors.

The two Manchester clubs are desperate to bolster their ranks this summer, especially up front with both clubs currently without a top marksman in their respective squads. The Red Devils are dependent on the veteran Edinson Cavani, while City are looking for a long-term replacement for Sergio Aguero, who will depart when his contract expires this summer.