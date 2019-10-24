Hailey Baldwin asked Selenators to stop creating stories and making assumptions about her relationship with Selena Gomez. She took to social media to clarify that there is no beef between her and the singer.

The model responded to a post about the alleged feud on Just Jared's Instagram page. She called "BS" and "nonsense" on the stories and clarified that she did not react to Gomez' new single "Lose You To Love Me," which is supposedly about Justin Bieber.

"Please stop with this nonsense...there is no 'response.' This is complete BS," Baldwin wrote.

Meanwhile, the "Wolves" singer took to her Instagram live to thank her fans for their support. She also addressed the supposed shade from Baldwin and asked her followers not to stir up drama or create problems. Instead, she reminded them to be kind to one another.

"I am so grateful for the response of the song. However, I will never stand for women tearing other women down...So please be kind to everyone," Gomez wrote, as quoted by E!

"It doesn't matter what the situation is. If you're my fans don't be rude to anybody please. Don't go off and say things that you just feel in the moment and, but please, for me, know that that's not my heart. Please be kind, I don't like seeing people being disrespectful or rude to other people, so please don't do that," she added.

If you missed here is Selena on her Instagram live! https://t.co/OkuDLvq4QT — Selena Gomez News (@OfficialSGnews) October 24, 2019

The "Revival" hitmaker surprised her fans on Wednesday, when she debuted a new track accompanied by a visual shot on iPhone. The emotional song talks about a love lost and fans were quick to jump to the conclusion that Gomez sang about her past relationship with Bieber, who is now married to Baldwin.

A couple of lines in the song supposedly ties in well with what happened to Gomez and the "Sorry" singer. Shortly after the release, eagle-eyed fans claimed that Baldwin shared a cryptic message on her Instagram story, that they believe is a response to the track. In her post, the 22-year old shared a screenshot of Summer Walker's "I'll Kill You" playing on her phone.

Selenators claimed that Baldwin threatened to kill the singer for singing about her past with Bieber. Others also accused her of being insecure about Gomez.

Fans may remember that Gomez and Bieber briefly got back together in 2018, before they officially split in March. Two months later, the "Purpose" hitmaker moved on with Baldwin and in September, they legally married.