Hailey Baldwin revealed what she and husband Justin Bieber have been up to while on quarantine during an interview with The Paley Center for Media, and it definitely does not involve making babies.

The couple shared how they are making use of the time together while on quarantine during an interview about the singer's YouTube web series "Justin Bieber: Seasons." When asked how they are coping with the situation and what they have been doing, Baldwin revealed that they "didn't make any babies, so that's that."

Bieber chuckled at his wife's frank admission before Baldwin continued and revealed that they have mostly been enjoying each other's company. She said he was supposed to be on tour at the moment ("Changes" world tour) but obviously, that is impossible because of the pandemic.

"I honestly do think we've enjoyed this time...We're still pretty newly married, we'll be celebrating two years in September. But I still feel like we've just been enjoying our time with each other and getting to know each other deeper," Baldwin told Shirley Halperin, executive editor of The Paley Center for Media. She added that they "have been having a really fun summer regardless of everything that's been going on." Bieber chimed in and said that "it's been surprisingly good" for them.

"Obviously, we have compassion for those who are really struggling, and that hurts us. But for us, we've really been able to create a deeper bond with each other, spending a lot of time with each other and not travelling, but road-tripping," he said.

"I think we've been able to get a lot of things done that we maybe felt like we didn't have time for before but it's been good. It sucks cause we miss our families, we miss seeing our friends. But other than that, it's been okay," Baldwin added.

Baldwin and Bieber fuelled reports in the past that they were ready to make a baby. The "Purpose" hitmaker said he is looking forward to doing daddy duties in an Instagram post in 2019.

Baldwin also admitted that she loves kids in a 2018 interview done after she married Bieber. But she said that she is in no rush to have children of her own.